Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary event announced for later this week

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 5 days ago

A Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary event is happening later this week.

As part of this year's Non- E3 2022 , Capcom has held its own event, including announcements and fresh trailers for franchises such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. But Dragon's Dogma fans were once again left disappointed with the news of a sequel to the 2012 action RPG nowhere in sight. Still, all is not entirely lost as Capcom did announce it's hosting a 10th Anniversary Dragon's Dogma event later this week.

The '10 years of Dragon's Dogma' digital event takes place on Thursday, June 16 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. In a video announcing the event, game director Hideaki Itsuno describes it as "a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon's Dogma, talking about how and what Dragon's Dogma came to be".

"So whether you're a long-time fan or just curious about the series, we'll have something for you to enjoy", says Itsuno. Whether or not fans will be enjoying the announcement of Dragon's Dogma 2 remains to be seen, but rumours have long suggested a follow-up is in the works.

Most recently, hopes of a sequel were sparked by a special anniversary website promising a "momentous celebration". A prominent Capcom leaker also seems to think a sequel is on the way, tweeting last year that the game will run on the same engine as Resident Evil Village . Additionally, a software developer cracked open Nvidia's GeForce Now app and discovered Dragon's Dogma 2 among a list of unannounced games . At the time, Nvidia said that the list was "speculative", but since then, many of the titles have come to fruition.

There are still plenty of games to get excited about before the year is out. Don't miss a single one with our guide to the new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist now.

Here's how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream

Want to know how to watch the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream before it kicks off later today? You, my friend, are in the right place. Earlier this week, Capcom held a showcase to show off new Resident Evil and Monster Hunter content. While fans didn't get the Dragon's Dogma 2 announcement they were hoping for, game director Hideaki Itsuno revealed that a 10th Anniversary event is happening today.
Hideaki Itsuno
The 10 best NES games of all-time

From Duck Hunt to The Legend of Zelda, let's explore the best NES games that helped launch Nintendo into the living room. The best NES games of all-time are all classics. They aren't just fantastic video games in their own right, but experiences that helped to establish Nintendo's biggest franchises and make the manufacturer a force to be reckoned with in the industry. When the Nintendo Entertainment System launched in 1983, the 8-bit machine quickly found itself fighting for attention against other third-generation systems like the Sega Master System and Atari 7800, although Nintendo ultimately won the sales war. Which is no surprise, given that the best NES games also happen to be some of the finest to release in the '80s.
Dragon's Dogma 2 uses the same engine as Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be built on RE Engine, the same technology that's powering most of the company's best modern games. Yesterday's Dragon's Dogma 10 year anniversary stream brought a very brief announcement that development on a sequel is underway. In a press release, Capcom confirms that the game is in development on RE Engine - something leakers had already been reporting.
Bungie talks Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: harder, scarier, and building more end-game

When I had the rare opportunity to sit down with three lead Destiny 2 designers and talk about the Season of the Haunted, I knew exactly what I had to ask about first: Persona 4. Maybe it's just me, but I've found it impossible to separate this season's themes of self-acceptance from Atlus' coming-of-age JRPG. Seriously, you could put some of Crow's dialogue in Persona 4 unaltered and nobody would notice.
GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

