Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary event announced for later this week

A Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary event is happening later this week.

As part of this year's Non- E3 2022 , Capcom has held its own event, including announcements and fresh trailers for franchises such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. But Dragon's Dogma fans were once again left disappointed with the news of a sequel to the 2012 action RPG nowhere in sight. Still, all is not entirely lost as Capcom did announce it's hosting a 10th Anniversary Dragon's Dogma event later this week.

The '10 years of Dragon's Dogma' digital event takes place on Thursday, June 16 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. In a video announcing the event, game director Hideaki Itsuno describes it as "a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon's Dogma, talking about how and what Dragon's Dogma came to be".

See more

"So whether you're a long-time fan or just curious about the series, we'll have something for you to enjoy", says Itsuno. Whether or not fans will be enjoying the announcement of Dragon's Dogma 2 remains to be seen, but rumours have long suggested a follow-up is in the works.

Most recently, hopes of a sequel were sparked by a special anniversary website promising a "momentous celebration". A prominent Capcom leaker also seems to think a sequel is on the way, tweeting last year that the game will run on the same engine as Resident Evil Village . Additionally, a software developer cracked open Nvidia's GeForce Now app and discovered Dragon's Dogma 2 among a list of unannounced games . At the time, Nvidia said that the list was "speculative", but since then, many of the titles have come to fruition.

There are still plenty of games to get excited about before the year is out. Don't miss a single one with our guide to the new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist now.