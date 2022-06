Perhaps you’re thinking about your hydration habits as the weather heats up. The truth is, water is essential for survival no matter what the temps are. That’s because the majority of your brain, heart, lungs, muscles and kidneys are made of water. In fact, up to 60% of an adult’s body weight is water, so it’s clearly crucial to your wellbeing. Meanwhile, there’s no official recommendation for how much water you should be drinking since your hydration requirements include fluid from other sources. But, water is the best way to hydrate. Here’s how much water to aim for and eight easy ways to drink up.

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO