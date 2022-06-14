2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, have retrieved an autistic boy’s favorite scooter after it was stolen from a Walmart, apparently by three grown women. Jennifer Lammo’s 7-year-old son Brantley had been riding his Lighting McQueen scooter in the Walmart off Iowa Street on Sunday night. But after a while, his mother realized the scooter was missing. “Why? Why would you do that?” she later told KMBC in an interview. “I just hope they learned their lesson.” Police shared images of the three blonde-haired suspects on Facebook, garnering widespread attention online and a slew of jokes in the comments. “A quick sweep of the sorority houses should prove useful,” one commenter wrote. “Just set out several cups of pumpkin spice lattes and then wait...” wrote another. The scooter was returned to Lammo and her son Tuesday, the Kansas City Star reported.

