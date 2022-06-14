ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas men dead, another injured after head-on crash

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Two Kansas men died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Thomas...

KSNT News

Hiawatha man found dead following motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – It is unknown what time a motorcyclist was killed Thursday, but the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hiawatha man was found deceased on Highway 73 near milepost 105. That’sone mile south of the Nebraska-Kansas state line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Luke Scheidt, 51, left the road for an unknown […]
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident that was reported just before 6p.m. Thursday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Yamaha XVS65T driven by Luke E. Scheidt, 51, Hiawatha, was southbound on Kansas 73 one mile south of the Nebraska State line. The motorcycle...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Body found along Kansas Turnpike near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line

State authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found on the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KVOE News the body of a man was discovered Friday afternoon near mile marker 153 northbound. Foul play is currently not suspected in the man’s death. Other details about the case, including how the man died, are in the investigative process as of Friday evening.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Emporia native Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash in Missouri earlier this month. WDAF-TV says the crash happened near Osage Beach on June 5. Lake Ozark Police says Bowyer was westbound on US Highway 54 and approaching Missouri Highway 242 when he hit a woman walking from the shoulder to the ramp shortly before 9 pm. Bowyer stopped, called 911 and helped to direct first responders to the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Train derails north of Lawrence; no injuries reported

Post updated at 6:10, 6:15, 8:52 p.m. Friday, June 17:. About 30 cars from a coal train derailed north of Lawrence Friday afternoon in Douglas County, according to a spokesperson for Union Pacific. There were no injuries reported, George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed. Diepenbrock...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police investigate $100,000 damage to apartment in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan. Just before 3:30p.m Wednesday, MH Development and a 52-year-old woman reported carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench and more were damaged inside of an apartment, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Damage listed as extensive after house fire in southeast Emporia

Emporia Fire is investigating after two separate house fires Tuesday, one in the morning and one well after sunset. Firefighters are reporting “extensive” damage inside a house at 414 Wild Turkey after a neighbor noticed smoke shortly after 10:30 pm. Smoke was visible as firefighters arrived a few minutes later.
EMPORIA, KS
LJWORLD

Two men charged in connection with drug death in Lawrence

Two men were charged Wednesday in Douglas County District Court in connection with the drug death of a person. The men, William Martin Byrd, 36, of Lawrence, and Mason Duane Robinson, 26, of Lawrence, have both been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance leading to death, a level-one felony. The charges relate to an incident on April 14. The court documents listing the charges for both men and the list of witnesses are identical.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Manhattan, Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Manhattan on June 11. According to a Twitter post on June 16, the NWS said that after further analysis and a follow-up survey, they determined that a small EF-2 tornado occurred Saturday evening in Manhattan. The tornado had […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Beast

Kansas Cops Say These Women Stole 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Lightning McQueen Scooter

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, have retrieved an autistic boy’s favorite scooter after it was stolen from a Walmart, apparently by three grown women. Jennifer Lammo’s 7-year-old son Brantley had been riding his Lighting McQueen scooter in the Walmart off Iowa Street on Sunday night. But after a while, his mother realized the scooter was missing. “Why? Why would you do that?” she later told KMBC in an interview. “I just hope they learned their lesson.” Police shared images of the three blonde-haired suspects on Facebook, garnering widespread attention online and a slew of jokes in the comments. “A quick sweep of the sorority houses should prove useful,” one commenter wrote. “Just set out several cups of pumpkin spice lattes and then wait...” wrote another. The scooter was returned to Lammo and her son Tuesday, the Kansas City Star reported.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating undisclosed allegations against personnel at the Junction City Police Dept. THE KBI says its agents executed search warrants at JCPD and other police facilities in Geary County relating to an investigation started June 7. KBI says the employees involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, and that JCPD is fully cooperating with the investigation. The agency also confirmed no arrests have been made.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
