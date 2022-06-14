Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — The Cowley County Attorney says three sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a woman near Winfield in April were justified in their actions. KAKE-TV reports County Attorney Larry Schwartz says in a report that the shooting of Andrea Barrow was “lawful and justified." Schwartz's report says the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when they encountered Barrow, of Arkansas City, who was acting erratically.

