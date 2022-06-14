Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Just before 1p.m., police responded to reports of a...greatbendpost.com
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Just before 1p.m., police responded to reports of a...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0