Orlando, FL

Feels like temps will top 100 Tuesday

By Kellianne Klass
WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is going to be the big story today and throughout the week as highs remain in...

www.wesh.com

click orlando

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
City
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs and symptoms to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is known as "the Sunshine State" for a reason – and we love the sunshine – but that also means Floridians, tourists, and visitors can be at increased risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during the hot and humid summer months.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Parade of Homes Orlando could inspire your next home remodel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for some inspiration for your remodel?. Head to Orlando Saturday for the annual Parade of Homes. The 69th annual event will take guests to 50 of the best homes and apartments in the greater Orlando area. The self-guided tour begins tomorrow and runs through next...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rare planetary alignment continues through end of June. Here’s when it peaks

ORLANDO, Fla. – “My very educated mother just served us nine pizzas.”. Mercury. Venus. Earth. Mars. Jupiter. Saturn. Uranus. Pluto. You may remember the mnemonic device from elementary school to remember the order of the planets in our solar system. Back in the day, Pluto was a planet, but that’s a story for another time.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Florida Forest Service responds to Orange County wildfire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service responded to the scene of a wildfire in Orange County. The fire was 1/4 acres and located in the Lake Nona area at 12005 Performance Drive, FFS says. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Stay with WESH 2 for...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH THIS: Woman records alligator doing 'water dance' during mating season in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - It's alligator mating season and no one is safe from their "mating calls," — apparently, not even humans. Evelyn Bell said she was driving along Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive Sunday morning when an alligator in its natural habitat began doing what appears to be a "water dance" according to Gator Alley Farm.
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Daytona resort opens on the beach

The name says it all as guests staying at the newly opened Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach Shores will get the maximum in amenities, ocean view, dining and accommodations during their experience. On the beach at 1901 S. Atlantic Ave., just across the boundary line from Daytona Beach, the...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Tips to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Summer is here and so are the high temperatures that can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages residents and visitors to beat the heat and stay cool with the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay Hydrated –...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flames shoot out of Orlando business overnight near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a fire at a business on East Colonial Drive near Summerlin Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A total of three tower trucks, five engines, a heavy rescue, one rescue, Air 7 and three chiefs responded. Flames could be seen coming from the windows and roof.
ORLANDO, FL

