News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be making his way to Augusta for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility. Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

