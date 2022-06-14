News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia and South Carolina both posted a record number of jobs last month, according to newly released figures. While the number of people in South Carolina who are unemployed remained virtually unchanged in May, officials with South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday they’re seeing the highest number of job openings posted online in recorded history.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia has the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., and with Augusta on the low end of prices in the Peach State, we’re in a sweet spot right now. The national average for a gallon of gas is $5, according to new gas price data from AAA.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be making his way to Augusta for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility. Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in 10 Americans over the age of 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging - they estimate as many as 5 million elders are abused each year. June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Most of these types...
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3 percent while the number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4.78 million, according to figures released Thursday. Those job numbers are up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia Power program aimed at conserving energy during extreme weather, including blistering temperatures, allows the utility company to take control of your thermostat. As a heatwave continues to grip the Southeast, Georgia Power is working to ensure there’s few disruptions to the power grid and,...
