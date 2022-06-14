ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 14

WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family is making an 11th-hour plea to the Columbia County district...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Job numbers set new records in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia and South Carolina both posted a record number of jobs last month, according to newly released figures. While the number of people in South Carolina who are unemployed remained virtually unchanged in May, officials with South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday they’re seeing the highest number of job openings posted online in recorded history.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Kemp to attend groundbreaking for Augusta recycling plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be making his way to Augusta for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility. Brought by the company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia raising awareness of elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in 10 Americans over the age of 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging - they estimate as many as 5 million elders are abused each year. June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Most of these types...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Government
County
Columbia County, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Ga. unemployment rate drops to all-time low point of 3%

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3 percent while the number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4.78 million, according to figures released Thursday. Those job numbers are up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy