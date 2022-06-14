ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Announces Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has announced the return of their "Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza" program, with a number of upcoming titles designed to serve as a jumping-on point for new readers -- serving the purpose that Free Comic Book Day has long hoped to serve, without the additional baggage that has landed on...

comicbook.com

TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost Spider’s time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe’s 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America’s shield?!. Written by. Art by: Jodi Nishijima. Cover by: David Nakayama. Page...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine Series Officially Announced

Wolverine continues to prove himself as a character with seemingly limitless storytelling potential in any number of mediums, with Marvel and Sirius XM partnering to develop the all-new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The series sees Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick voicing the character with the podcast having premiered today. This marks the fourth entry into the popular Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series and once again features an all-star cast of performers to explore Old Man Logan in all-new ways. You can hear a trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine below and listen to the series on Sirius XM.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Humberto Ramos
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix has unveiled its first teaser image for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. The new photo, depicted above, shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in what appears to be outside the ICBM silo in Nevada, implying she’s back in action after training with Dr. Brenner AKA papa.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lightyear Filmmakers Explain Why Tim Allen Was Never Asked to Voice Buzz

Toy Story fans have been at least slightly confused about the premise of the upcoming Lightyear spinoff, though marketing materials have since confirmed that the narrative is meant to be the in-world adventure that inspired Andy's love of the character in that original 1995 film. Writer-director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman recently explained how the nature of the concept also meant they never considered having Tim Allen voice this version of Buzz for Lightyear, as his take on the character is an adaptation of the source material, with Chris Evans instead voicing the character. Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17th.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5

Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can reveal the covers of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5. Due out September 27th, covers are by Sean Murphy and J. Scott Campbell. Check out our review of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1. Check the solicit and covers below. Gotham’s most wanted, Jackie...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns to return in new comic series

Marvel’s Midnight Suns are back, in a new limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. Marvel says the new series will “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”. The team will consist of Blade, Kushala the Spirit Rider, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy‘s Zoe Laveau.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Flash's Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Strange Messages, Claiming to be in Another Universe

The Flash's Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account after posting some strange messages. One of the posts claimed that they were in another universe. The Direct reported this story as the actor posted multiple memes to their account before washing the entire thing away. Some of the text read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe." Another post said, "Message from another dimension." Other ones included words about how they were, "shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [sic] people attempt to throw at me."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Grant Morrison Reveals Two Marvel Studios Projects They Pitched

Way before Marvel Studios even had plans to do a Doctor Strange film or Moon Knight series, someone big pitched the two projects to the studio. Legendary comic book creator Grant Morrison has officially revealed that he once pitched a Doctor Strange and Moon Knight film to Marvel before Marvel Studios' current President was involved. During a new interview with Rolling Stone, Morrison revealed that the studio wanted people who made movies to helm their projects as opposed to comic creators.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans React to Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting in Joker 2

We've had some pretty interesting comic book film castings over the years but Lady Gaga's potential entry to the DC universe is something we never imagined would actually happen. In case you missed it, according to reports, the pop star and actress is in final talks to play the iconic DC villainess (and sometimes anti-hero), Harley Quinn, in Todd Phillips' Joker sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix who is already confirmed to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spiderhead Review: Chris Hemsworth's Best Performance Comes in an Average Netflix Thriller

Spiderhead, a new Netflix original thriller, has just about everything in the world going for it. Director Joseph Kosinski is still flying high on the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which recently became the biggest movie of the year at the box office. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the devilishly witty minds behind the Deadpool franchise. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett make up a trio of well-loved stars that could anchor any movie with ease. Spiderhead should be a layup for Netflix. Instead, it just feels frustratingly average.
MOVIES

