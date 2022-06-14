Heat Advisory issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO