Ukraine has enough ammunition but needs long-range weapons, Zelenskiy says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has enough ammunition and weapons, but needs more long-range weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Danish journalists on Tuesday.

"We have enough weapons. What we don't have enough of are the weapons that really hits the range that we need to reduce the advantage of the Russian Federation's equipment," Zelenskiy said at an online press briefing organized by Danish publishing house Berlingske Media.

Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

