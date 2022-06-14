ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

JJ Hayes and People Sr. Crime Editor Alicia Dennis Talk About The New Season of “People Magazine Investigates”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue Crime, if you’re like me, you can’t get enough. Well, back for a...

Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes

Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers."Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."The reality star's fans were eating it up, with one declaring in the comments section, "This is supermodel status 🔥," while another wrote, "Bow chica bow bow lol."Other...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lindsie Chrisley Claims Ex-Husband Will Campbell Was ‘Unwilling’ to Offer Support Amid Family’s Legal Battle: ‘That Was Really Hard’

Not holding back. Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about how dad Todd Chrisley's legal battle affected her coparenting relationship with ex Will Campbell. "[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I've ever felt in my life ... and with coparenting schedules ... that has been a little bit hard to […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Calling It Quits! 'RHOC' Star Jen Armstrong Files For Divorce From Hubby Ryne Holliday

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jen Armstrong is officially splitting up with hubby Ryne Holliday. Only two weeks after applying for legal separation from the travel industry rep, Armstrong is ready to take the plunge and call it quits for good.After over eight years of marriage, the breakup appears to be far from amicable. In court documents obtained by Radar, the reality television personality asked that the court refuse to award Holliday with spousal support, and suggested her ex get only visitation with their children — twins Vince and Vera, 10, and Robert, 9 — while she is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Joe Exotic's estranged husband Dillon Passage files a prenup in ongoing divorce... but an attorney for the Tiger King star says he never signed one

Dillon Passage filed for a prenuptial agreement on Friday in his ongoing divorce from estranged husband Joe Exotic. However, an attorney for the Tiger King personality said she believed it had been filed under fraudulent circumstances. Exotic's attorney Autumn Blackledge told TMZ that the imprisoned zookeeper, 59, never signed an...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Wishes Husband Tim Busfield Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie took time out of her day to wish her husband Tim Busfield a very happy birthday. The actress and Busfield, who is both an actor and director, have been married since 2013. While classic TV fans know her from playing Laura Ingalls, others will remember him from Thirtysomething and The West Wing. Yes, he also played a significant role in the Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams. Let’s take a look and see what Gilbert is saying to her husband.
CELEBRITIES

