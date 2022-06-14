JJ Hayes and People Sr. Crime Editor Alicia Dennis Talk About The New Season of “People Magazine Investigates”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jen Armstrong is officially splitting up with hubby Ryne Holliday. Only two weeks after applying for legal separation from the travel industry rep, Armstrong is ready to take the plunge and call it quits for good.After over eight years of marriage, the breakup appears to be far from amicable. In court documents obtained by Radar, the reality television personality asked that the court refuse to award Holliday with spousal support, and suggested her ex get only visitation with their children — twins Vince and Vera, 10, and Robert, 9 — while she is...
