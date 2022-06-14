Wu rejects City Council's proposed public safety budget cuts

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will start running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines, starting Monday.Riders will have to wait about an extra five minutes for a train as the lines will now "mirror typical Saturday schedules for the subway" on weekdays through the summer, the T said in an announcement Friday afternoon. There are no changes to any service on the Green Line.The MBTA says its doing this because it doesn't have enough dispatchers, a problem that federal inspectors flagged earlier this week."With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," the T said in a statement.The agency said it will increase service if conditions change or it's able to add staff "The MBTA is exploring multiple options to add capacity at the Control Center, including an aggressive recruitment campaign, offering bonuses, and potentially hiring back former dispatchers," the T said.There will be one exception to the revised summer schedule. There will be regular weekday service for the 4th of July in the afternoon and evening.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO