Boston, MA

Wu rejects City Council's proposed public safety budget cuts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Michelle Wu rejected the Boston City Council’s amended budget Monday, responding with her own revised spending plan that shrinks the council’s proposed multimillion cuts to the city’s police and fire departments. Wu’s rejection is the latest step in the city’s new budget process that gives...

Comments / 5

keep it real..
4d ago

..again no help for the city’s elders who can’t afford the real estate taxes..!!!

6
DeweyCheatem&Howe
4d ago

Yeah...knowing she would lose her 24-7-365 police detail sitting at her house.

5
 

