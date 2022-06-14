Bright future for North Branch senior, entrepreneur

Lucas Nelson is a member of the North Branch Area High School senior class that graduated on Sunday, June 12.

“School has been a lot of fun, and I’ll definitely miss it,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to the path in front of me after high school.

“I’m really excited to take the world on.”

The real question is whether the world is ready to take on Nelson. He already has been “taking on the world” thanks to his business, LN Landscaping.

“I worked for a landscaping business when I was a sophomore, and as I built my skills I started getting side jobs on the weekends,” he said. “My junior year, I was able to run my business full time, hiring some of my peers to work for me.

“I hope to be full time this summer. There will be some weeks when I work 80 hours a week. We work on edging, dealing with boulders and rocks, mulching, and we dabble in lake shores, patios and aquatic features. It’s not really lawn mowing; I give a client an estimate, and then we come in and do the work.”

Nelson plans to add to his abilities starting this fall, when he starts a painting apprenticeship. Down the road, he is looking at other skills, such as pipefitting and electrical work, that fit his ultimate goal.

“I want to get into the real estate business, and I’m looking into flipping houses,” Nelson said. Flipping houses is a practice where an investor buys a house, makes changes to improve the house inside or outside, then hopes to sell it at a profit.

“I feel painting is a good skill to have to enter the business of rehabbing houses,” Nelson said. “After that I will look into getting my real estate license while I work on my credit by getting a mortgage on a house.

“And my landscaping business and painting work will help me in rehabbing houses.”

Nelson said the key to his success is a simple one.

“I don’t think anyone likes landscaping,” he explained. “But I apply an entrepreneurial spirit with hard work to drive to be successful.”

Nelson learned his entrepreneurial spirit from his grandfather, Boyd Peterson of North Branch, who is a painter, as well as from his mother, Katie Nelson, who is a photographer.

My grandfather and my mother are both entrepreneurs, and my father [Gary Nelson] has been a good influence on my, instilling a good work ethic,” Lucas said. “They have always been supportive. They had a positive response when I told them about my plan. …

“Their advice to me was to leave the customer 100% satisfied, and just blown away by the service. Your reputation is huge, so that’s a standard I like to live up to.”

Nelson said he uses that same drive to excel in the ProStart Culinary Program at North Branch.

“We started a restaurant for the staff, with one day as a prep day before we serve meals on Thursday and Friday,” Nelson explained. “When I started making hamburgers, the staff really liked them. Our superintendent took the recipe over to The Fort, and now my burger is there.”

When asked about the ingredients of his burger, Nelson said: “It’s a secret recipe. That sounds cooler, doesn’t it?

“I’ve got a lot of positive feedback from the staff. It has crossed my mind that maybe a restaurant is a way for me to use my entrepreneurial spirit, but I feel cooking is more of a hobby I enjoy. I’m not sure I’d like to take it to a commercial level. For now, it’s just a way to a woman’s heart.”

In the future, Nelson said he would like to own a cabin in Alaska, or perhaps a cattle farm with a bunch of equipment, while starting a family.

And while he may eventually move away from North Branch, he said the school has created some indelible memories. Nelson said he will never forget Ms. Jenn VanDyke’s English class and Ms. Laura Rothe’s sociology class.

“They were supportive teachers, someone I could always lean on for help or suggestions when it came to life,” Nelson said. “They’re both really good teachers, really relatable. I always enjoyed showing up to their classes.”

He also will remember lessons he learned as a member of the wrestling team.

“Our wrestling team’s slogan was, ‘Hard work pays off,’” said Nelson, who also competed in trap shooting. “Wrestling is a crazy sport that molds you into a man through hard work and learning to show up every day. That sport breaks you down and then builds you up.

“Trap shooting helped me learn about concentration, just taking a breath and really focusing in before taking a shot.”