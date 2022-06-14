Video: Fire tears through Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A fire tore through a Fort Myers home Monday afternoon.

Around 4:21 p.m., firefighters responded to the home on Highland Avenue after reports of smoke in the area, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

When crews arrived they found smoke billowing from the roof of the home and flames visible.

The scene was caught on camera.

WATCH BELOW:

Rescue crews were able to wake a person who was asleep inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters said the person was able to walk out of the home.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but the person in the home was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to FMFD, firefighters were able to douse the fire within 15 minutes.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Count on NBC2 to bring you additional details as they are released.