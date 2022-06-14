This Rare 'Pokémon TCG' Blastoise Card Features a WOTC 'Magic: The Gathering' Card Back

Osaka-based label TIGHTBOOTH is back for the Summer 2022 season with a new collection that furthers its relaxed aesthetic. The Japanese brand’s signature style has become synonymous with oversized silhouettes like balloon pants and loose-fitting shirts, and the new collection is no exception. This time around, bottoms crafted from cotton and denim fabrics come to life through vivid shades of crimson red, tangerine, plum, olive, brown and more. From wide-fitting shorts to tactical cargo styles, collection bottoms blend a variety of style notes. A pants highlight is a multicolored globe graphic washed in hues of pine green, beige and brown.
