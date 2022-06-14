ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

This Rare 'Pokémon TCG' Blastoise Card Features a WOTC 'Magic: The Gathering' Card Back

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Auctions is selling a rare and interesting card that’s not often seen in the public marketplace. This part of Pokémon TCG history takes fans back to 1998 when Wizards of the Coast...

hypebeast.com

ComicBook

Life-Sized Mewtwo Statue Appears in Tokyo to Promote New Pokemon Go Event

A lifesized statue of Mewtwo has appeared in the Tokyo district of Shibuya to promote the collaboration between Pokemon Go and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The statue first appeared yesterday and will remain on display through June 26th, which roughly coincides with the length of the ongoing Pokemon Go event celebrating the collaboration with the card game. You can get a glimpse of the Mewtwo statue down below in case you can't make it out to the popular Tokyo shopping district to see it in person.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Leaks New Pokemon

A well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by the name Riddler Khu over on Twitter has been sharing and teasing a ton of information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline Pokemon games releasing later this year via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Included in this information dump is word of new and returning Pokemon that will make up some of the game's Pokedex. For example, the leaker claims that Gogoat is returning after a nine-year hiatus from Pokemon games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”

Hot off the heels of the release of his seventh studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND, Drake is drawing our gaze back to his ever-growing signature line with. . Up next for the 6God’s is the release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”, and after surfacing by way of leaked imagery in May 2022, we now have a look at the shoe’s official photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Grand Seiko Drops Four Colorful Nature-Inspired US Exclusives

Grand Seiko has dropped four new US exclusives with colorful nature-inspired dials. The vivid blue and emerald green dial of the SBGK015 Ryūsendō takes its color from the underground lakes of the same name, while SBGK017 takes its anthracite shade and ‘arare’ texture from traditional ironware from Morioka.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Card Game
dotesports.com

Street Fighter 6 will feature rollback netcode, crossplay

Multiple sources have confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will use rollback netcode and feature crossplay across all available platforms. This means that SF6 could be the first modern fighting game to launch with both features available from day one. The use of rollback netcode isn’t surprising since Street Fighter V...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Pay Your Respects to Internet Explorer With Drought's Web Surfer Bracelet

Launched back in 1995, Microsoft‘s Internet Explorer served as Windows‘ default browser but in recent years various alternatives overtook the iconic web browser. The decline has led Microsoft to officially retire Internet Explorer after 27 years. Paying its respects to Internet Explorer (August 16, 1995 – June 15, 2022), Drought has released the “Web Surfer Bracelet.”
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

PS5 Update Introduces TikTok-Like Game Clip Editor "Bits"

Sony introduced a new editing mode on the PS5‘s Share Factory Studio, allowing users to quickly edit and create short-form gameplay videos with pre-set formats like TikTok. Sony wrote in a blog post explaining the new feature, calling it “Bits,” in which the new editing feature allows gamers to curate a bit style for their gameplay clip. Players can expect new Bits style to roll out every week, and themes will be added on holidays, featured and trending content, and special events.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

TIGHTBOOTH Summer 2022 Furthers Its Relaxed Aesthetic

Osaka-based label TIGHTBOOTH is back for the Summer 2022 season with a new collection that furthers its relaxed aesthetic. The Japanese brand’s signature style has become synonymous with oversized silhouettes like balloon pants and loose-fitting shirts, and the new collection is no exception. This time around, bottoms crafted from cotton and denim fabrics come to life through vivid shades of crimson red, tangerine, plum, olive, brown and more. From wide-fitting shorts to tactical cargo styles, collection bottoms blend a variety of style notes. A pants highlight is a multicolored globe graphic washed in hues of pine green, beige and brown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus: All Game Demos And Time Trials Available Now

The new PlayStation Plus subscription service has arrived, and those that subscribe to the Premium tier will get access to a handful of timed trials from some of PlayStation's most popular releases. Each of the PlayStation Plus timed trials allows subscribers to try the game for free for a few hours before deciding if they want to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Coming off last week’s diverse drops featuring the 2017 sacai x The North Face long parka coat, the BAPE “Double Happiness” Special Edition Ping Pong Set, and the Off-White™ Low Vulcanized sneakers, HBX Archives has returned with up to fifty offerings for week 75. Launched in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' Fans Go Into Meltdown After Rockstar Quietly Updates Website

Grand Theft Auto fans managed to whip themselves into a frenzy late last night after the official Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto V websites went dark for a few hours. The two websites were quietly updated for seemingly innocent reasons, with what looked to be some brief downtime resulting in both going pitch black for a brief time. While normal service has resumed, GTA fans spent several hours wildly convincing themselves that something to do with GTA VI was on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Surfaces With a Gold and White Palette

Dunks continue to spew out from at alarming rates and will continue to be the main focus for the brand in the foreseeable future. One silhouette that has been gaining a substantial amount of steam is the Swoosh’s sustainably-made Dunk Low Next Nature, and its newest gold and white colorway has just been uncovered.
APPAREL
knowtechie.com

Diablo IV is finally coming in 2023

Diablo fans finally have something good to look forward to as Activision Blizzard revealed Diablo IV this weekend. The upcoming entry into the famed series will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Blizzard finally revealed Diablo IV in a press release on Sunday. In...
VIDEO GAMES

