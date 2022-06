The 43-23 New York Mets have won four of their last five games as they host the 28-34 Miami Marlins this afternoon at 4:10 PM EST. Miami won five straight before promptly losing four of their last five. Braxton Garrett hopes to right the ship today in his third start of the year. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, against the Astros last week, though got roughed up by the Giants in his first outing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO