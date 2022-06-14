ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

Crews battling house fire near golf course in Melrose

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cjan7_0gA8H8lc00

MELROSE, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at a vacant home near a golf course in Melrose on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 2 Mill Road shortly before 6 a.m. found heavy smoke billowing out of a two-story home in a wooded in area.

Aerial video showed flames shooting from the home.

The home that caught fire is not far from Mount Hood Golf Club and Mount Hood Memorial Park.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

