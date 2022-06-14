Crews battling house fire near golf course in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at a vacant home near a golf course in Melrose on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 2 Mill Road shortly before 6 a.m. found heavy smoke billowing out of a two-story home in a wooded in area.

Aerial video showed flames shooting from the home.

The home that caught fire is not far from Mount Hood Golf Club and Mount Hood Memorial Park.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group