ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘I could not be part of this crime’: the Russians fighting for Ukraine

By Pjotr Sauer in Kyiv
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Hx2G_0gA8H3Lz00
Igor Volobuyev left a high-profile banking role in Moscow to travel to Ukraine when the war started.

Walking around Kyiv in his new Ukrainian military attire, Igor Volobuyev felt as if he finally fulfilled his purpose.

For weeks after leaving Russia for Ukraine, the former vice-president of Gazprombank spent his days trying to convince officials to provide him with Ukrainian documents and allow him to sign up for military service to fight against a country where he had spent most of his adult life.

“The moment war broke out, I knew right away I wanted to go and defend Ukraine,” Volobuyev said in an interview in the Ukrainian capital.

“I first wanted to join the territorial defence units in the Sumi region, where I grew up. I reached out to a lot of officials but legally it was not possible for me to fight there as a Russian.”

Soon, however, Volobuyev was presented with the option to join the “Freedom for Russia” legion, a special military unit that is part of the Ukrainian armed forces and is made up entirely of Russian nationals.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

He said he embraced the chance with open arms, and on Saturday in a video address, Volobuyev, holding an automatic gun, announced that he had joined the legion.

“I am very glad I have achieved my first goal. But now I have to quickly undergo military training so I can actually go and fight. I can’t stop halfway,” he said.

The 50-year-old has Ukrainian roots but holds a Russian passport and lived most of his life in Moscow where he became the vice-president at Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest bank which is owned by energy company Gazprom. He was one of a handful of high-profile Russian defectors who condemned the war.

Now, his decision to take up arms against Russia is another twist in a remarkable story. His public defection had already caused shockwaves given his senior role in a company that is at the heart of the Russian establishment and is chaired by Alexei Miller, the CEO of Gazprom, who is close to Vladimir Putin.

“I made compromises with myself for a long time … But on the 24 February [the day Russia launched its invasion], any talk of compromise became impossible,” he said. “I could not be part of this crime.”

Not much is known about the Freedom for Russia legion that Volobuyev joined. News of its formation was announced on Telegram on 12 March and some of its members – wearing balaclavas – held a press conference in Kyiv in early April. On its Telegram channel, it frequently publishes pictures of its members engaged in military preparations.

“I was already known to the public so I could speak out,” said Volobuyev. “But for the other members and their families, it is very dangerous to talk about this, so the group is very secretive.”

Volobuyev declined to say what the size of the legion was and where it has been fighting, citing military secrecy, but added the unit was frequently engaged in active fighting.

He stressed that the unit was “not a group of mercenaries” but an official part of the Ukrainian armed forces and therefore, if captured, the soldiers should be treated under international humanitarian law.

The unit’s official badge is displayed on Volobuyev’s uniform. The white and blue flag is used by Russian anti-war protesters both inside and outside the country. It mimics the design of the Russian flag but with the red band changed to white to remove the association with “blood and violence”, Volobuyev said.

While Volobuyev’s main motivation for picking up arms was to defend Ukraine, which he described as his “only motherland”, he said most of the Russians in the legion were seeking regime change in Moscow.

“From what I have already seen, it is a group of highly motivated Russians who believe that defeating Russia now is the only way to create a democratic, civilised country,” he said.

Artyom (not his real name), another member of the unit, said he joined “because it was the only chance to get rid of this regime” and had been engaged in opposition politics in Russia before leaving the country in 2020.

He said he moved to Ukraine shortly before the war, sensing an imminent Russian attack. “I love my motherland,” he said. “I wish it didn’t have to come to this, but we have to end this system. I hope I can return home after the war.”

Some Russians have found other ways to contribute to Ukraine’s military efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyhWK_0gA8H3Lz00
Maxim Motin who is making body armour for the Ukrainian military. Photograph: Handout

Soon after the war broke out, Maxim Motin, a former local opposition deputy in Moscow who has lived in Kyiv for the last four years, quickly set up several production lines to make body armour vests and helmets for the Ukrainian army.

“Especially in the early days of the war, there was a big demand for body armour. We have made over 700 vests so far and many helmets,” Motin said in a phone interview from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where he coordinates production of the army gear.

For years, Motin said he wanted to change Russia from the inside via politics, but he said he was forced to eventually flee the country in 2018 after threats from the Russian security services.

Now, he said, he didn’t think twice about supplying military gear to help the Ukrainian army in its fight against his homeland.

Motin said the authorities in Moscow had recently opened two criminal cases against him for his support of Ukraine, including the serious charge of terrorist financing.

“I don’t associate myself at all with the bloody regime in Russia and everyone who supports the war,” Motin said. “I believe Russia needs to lose, on the battleground.”

Comments / 26

Gary Bargdill
3d ago

Igor you are a true hero to mankind. Your ability to see through the massive amount of disinformation Russia produces and help Ukraine to battle this evil is awesome. May God protect you in battle.

Reply
3
Biden's an Imposter
4d ago

God bless Ukraine. Victory to Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Reply(1)
29
Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crime#Defection#Russians#Ukrainian#Gazprombank#Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

319K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy