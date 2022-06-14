Severe Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Haywood; Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Transylvania County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brevard to 20 miles southeast of Sylva, and are nearly stationary. Another storm was located along the Haywood Transylvania County border, drifting southeast near 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Brevard, Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Graveyard Fields, Looking Glass, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Black Balsam Area and Balsam Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO