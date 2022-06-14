Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in effect; heat index near 110 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new water safety law is already making a difference in Chicago. Supporters celebrated the red life bouys stations along the Lakefront and the Lake Michigan Water Rescue Equipment Act that put them there. The act says that the owner of a pier or dropoff on the lake needs to install public rescue equipment, meaning those rings at a minimum. It was effective on June 2, and the rafts were used to rescue a man at North Avenue Beach on June 4. Saturday, that commemoration in Rogers Park also honored the lives that were not saved before the rafts were there. Some of those families who had pushed for these measures spoke out. "Ten months ago I stood here asking for life rings," said Maria Diaz, whose son drowned last year. "Unfortunately it was too late for my son Miguel Cisneros, but I know he's celebrating this accomplishment. He was a heart of gold -- always wanted to help the city. So this is his legacy now, and I'm very grateful for that." This law also includes requirements for signs at areas where there have been more drownings as another prevention strategy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO