Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in effect; heat index near 110 degrees

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in effect; heat index near 110 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dangerous heat is ahead.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Chicago area.

Heat index values near 110 degrees are expected as Tuesday's temperatures reach the upper 90s.

Highs in the 90s continue Wednesday with dangerous heat. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening.

Thursday will be slightly less hot and humid.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Found: Two boys, 12 and 14, last seen Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys who have been missing since Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana have been found safe.Crown Point Police said the boys, ages 12 and 14, left their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place around 4:30 p.m. Friday.Both boys are African American. The 14-year-old boy is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a white stripe, a black T-shirt, and black gym shoes. The 12-year-old boy is 4-foot-8 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a circular eagle logo, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and a pair of Crocs.Information on where they were found was not made available. 
CROWN POINT, IN
CBS Chicago

CFD crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a burning coach house in Little Village Thursday afternoon.The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near 23rd and Homan. It quickly escalated into an extra-alarm fire.CFD managed to get it under control -- also saving a cat from the burning home. No injuries were reported. The heat made fighting the fire a tough task. CFD set up a shower, so firefighters could stay cool while they extinguished the flames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents in suburban Broadview battle dangerous heat; still without power

CHICAGO (CBS) – As heat pushes into the evening, people are still without power from Monday's storms – meaning no air conditioning during the dangerous heat. As of Thursday morning, 73 people still do not have power. Crews are working to restore power amid the heat, according to CBS 2's Meredith Barack.ComEd expects power to be restored by noon. Our Asal Rezai reported from suburban Broadview Wednesday night– one of the hardest-hit areas. Trees down on powerlines are the main problem here and it's why the outages are so scattered. Some neighbors say they never lost power, but it's a different...
BROADVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Former liquor store set to bring clothes, coffee, and fresh new haircuts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is something that is sure to make you stop and stare; a new space for Black entrepreneurs is taking shape on the South Side of Chicago.Only on 2, Steven Graves spoke with the first owner opening shop. Nanette Tucker truly has a passion for reimagined fashion; making  plastic banners into mini briefcases; or her favorites, the reversable bucket hat.You can find it all at her boutique, Marie/Wesley, named after her mom and dad, located in Englewood, the home she works to beautify with her group Englewood Renaissance, bever fathoming a place for fashion in Englewood."I see...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people wounded in mass shooting outside parking lot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were shot outside a parking lot on the city's South Side Friday just before midnight.Around 11:45 p.m., A group of individuals was standing outside an open parking lot, in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group, police said. A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left chin. A 19-year-old man was hit in the right leg and An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. All three were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the right forearm and self-transported to Mercy hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mercy hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wait for traffic light at dangerous intersection could take years; neighbors want solution now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It keeps happening; drivers getting into crashes at an intersection near downtown Chicago. We told you months ago how one business owner documented many of them, to highlight the need for an immediate fix. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports that fix has not been put into place, and returned to ask why.The city has promised a traffic light at the intersection of Halsted and Hubbard streets in the West Loop, but has yet to follow through. After pushing for answers, CBS 2 has learned when it might be installed, but in the meantime there is fear."Our worst...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Spin electric scooters now available in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another vendor is offering shared electric scooters in Chicago.Spin e-scooters are available from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. They'll be available in the Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Lawndale, South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.It costs $1.00 to unlock the scooters and 39 cents for each minute you ride. Divvy scooters were rolled out last month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office exploring second River North post, at Chicago & State, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Avenue and State Street; a troubled River North intersection as of late, including a deadly mass shooting late last month.The Cook County Sheriff wants to be part of the solution by setting up shop at that crime ridden corner, according to a local alderman.Only on 2, Tara Molina explains the new strategy.Chicago Police said they'd keep a fixed post of officers at that location since the deadly shooting, and now they'll be joined by another fixed post, with the Cook County Sheriff's office opening a new post there in the next couple months, according to downtown...
CHICAGO, IL
