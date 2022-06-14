ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

East pulls out win against favored West in Erie County Baseball All-Star Game

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago

It wasn't just another all-star game for members of the East team on Monday.

In addition to it being their final high school baseball game, the East players felt as if they were big-time underdogs coming into the game.

The West, after all, had seniors from three District 10 championship teams, including Fairview, McDowell and 10 players from Cathedral Prep.

The extra level of motivation led the East to its first win since the change of format in 2018. Ryan Gates of Mercyhurst Prep and Aden Bulger of North East each tossed three solid innings as the East beat the West 9-3 in the annual City vs. County baseball all-star game at UPMC Park.

“It was unexpected to me when you look over there and see Prep and McDowell and how well they did this year. We were the underdogs, and it was so much fun to win this game,” said Corry's Caleb Marrs.

The game switched from City against County to East against West in 2018. The West won the first game 6-5 in 10 innings in walk-off fashion before a 4-0 win in 2019. There was no game in 2020, and last year's game ended in a 3-3 tie after 10 innings.

The East finally recorded a win behind its limited pitching staff. The West had plenty of pitchers to throw as they used 10 arms in nine innings. The East had just five pitchers but received some impressive outings.

Gates struck out four in three innings to start the game before Bulger struck out seven and allowed just one run on two hits in three innings to earn the win.

Show speaker: Steelers lineman is guest for Thursday’s Northwest Pennsylvania HS Sports Awards show

“I was pitching hard and locating but I also got a lot of help from my catcher,” Bulger said. “Everyone gives credit to the pitchers, but my catcher was great. We thought we were the underdogs coming in and had that mindset to go get the upset win. Everyone roots for the underdog.”

Marrs threw a scoreless seventh inning and Corry's Nathan Lesher had a shutout eighth inning. Harbor Creek multisport standout Cam Williamson ran into a little trouble in the ninth but shut the door for the East.

The East also used a six-run inning to pull away for the win.

In the top of the second inning, Marrs clubbed a triple to the right-center gap and scored on a Gates groundball that was misplayed by the defense.

Four innings later, the East made its move. Anthony Rizzo (North East) led off with a walk, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch while Marrs reached on an infield single. After a Garret Lowther (Union City) walk, Fort LeBoeuf's Ryan Daum ripped a two-out, two-run single. Williamson was hit by a pitch before Mercyhurst Prep's Mike Nelligan singled to center to bring in a run. Corry's Nick Brundage followed with a two-run double that made it 7-1.

“They were stacked going in and we couldn't have asked for a better performance,” Williamson said. “It was hard knowing this could be my last game ever. I haven't decided if I want to play next year.”

The East added two runs in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Seneca's Ben Runser.

The West tied the game at one in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Curtis King of McDowell. The West added two runs in the ninth as Tai Hopkins of Cathedral Prep doubled and scored when Fairview's Logan Fiolek was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Northwestern's Alex Cottrell brought in a run on a fielder's choice.

“Honestly, you feel crushed after the game,” said Marrs, who had three hits. “It's sad playing with these guys for the final time after playing with them my whole life. It's definitely emotional.”

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

---

East 9, West 3

EAST (1-2-1) – Cam Williamson 5-1-2-0, Mike Nelligan 5-1-1-1, Nick Brundage 4-0-1-2, Anthony Rizzo 4-2-0-0, Caleb Marrs 5-3-3-0, Ryan Gates 1-0-0-1, Ben Runser 3-0-2-1, Kyler Shaffer 1-0-0-0, Garret Lowther 1-1-0-0, Nathan Lesher 2-0-1-0, Jonnie Taylor 1-0-0-0, Aden Bulger 2-0-0-0, Luke Berrios 1-0-0-0, Logan Joncas 1-0-0-0, Ryan Daum 2-1-1-2, Brock Thompson 1-0-0-0. Totals 39-9-11-7.

WEST (2-1-1) – Reece Colvin 3-1-1-0, Aeden Pollick 1-0-0-0, Austin Shady 3-0-0-0, Jacob Cooper 1-0-0-0, Tai Hopkins 1-1-1-0, Curtis King 2-0-1-1, Ashton Johnson 1-0-0-0, Patrick Sullivan 3-0-0-0, Jarod Peyton 1-0-1-0, Jackson Mattocks 2-1-1-0, Matt Demski 2-0-0-0, Nate Doutt 1-0-0-0, Maddox Stadler 1-0-0-0, Logan Fiolek 1-0-0-1, Colin Fiorelli 2-0-0-0, Alex Cottrell 1-0-0-1, Kevin Fuentes 1-0-0-0, Nate Timm 1-0-0-0, Jake Slater 1-0-0-0, Jacob Engel 1-0-0-0, Quinn Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 32-3-5-3.

East 010 006 020 – 9 11 1

West 000 100 002 – 3 5 2

2B: E – Brundage; W – Hopkins. 3B: E – Marrs. IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO: E – Gates 3-0-0-0-0-4, Bulger (W) 3-2-1-1-1-7, Marrs 1-1-0-0-1-3, Lesher 1-0-0-0-0-1, Williamson 1-2-2-2-1-1; W – Engel 2 1/3-2-1-1-2-1, Fiolek (L) 1-1-1-1-0-3, Doutt 1-1-0-0-1-1, Shady 1-0-0-0-1-1, Stadler 1-1-0-0-0-1, Slater 2/3-4-6-6-2-0, Colvin 1/3-0-0-0-0-1, Peyton 1/3-2-0-0-1-0, Mattocks 1/3-0-0-0-1-1, Hopkins 1-0-0-0-1-2.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: East pulls out win against favored West in Erie County Baseball All-Star Game

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Education
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Fairview, PA
City
North East, PA
City
Seneca, PA
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA
explore venango

State Police Respond to Two Minor Crashes in Venango County

Franklin-based State Police responded to two minor crashes, recently, in Venango County. Minor Intersection Collision in Cornplanter Twp. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:22 p.m. on June 1 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. A 2016 Nissan Murano was stopped at a stop sign on Oak Road waiting to...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback moving to new Waterford home

A local nonprofit is packing up and riding to its new home in east Erie County. For over 40 years, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has been located in Fairview helping children and adults with special needs. On Tuesday, seven horses were loaded up in trailers to head to their new home at Amber […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sought for Sharon shooting

Police in Sharon have asked law enforcement agencies in the Valley to be on the lookout for a Youngstown man they say should be considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Jordan Burnett following Tuesday night’s shooting in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on State Street near Euclid Avenue.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
YourErie

Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Overnight accident sends two to Corry hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A car accident sent two people to Corry Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight on June 13. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident on Route 6 in Columbus Township (Warren County). Troopers found a single vehicle on its passenger side. The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to the […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie rescue crews respond to reported near drowning

Erie firefighters responded to reports of a near drowning in the city on June 17. They were called to the 300 block of East Avenue shortly before noon. According to Captain Matt Costello of Engine 8, a postal worker, who was also an EMT, was performing CPR on the teenager when they arrived on scene. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Highschoolsports
YourErie

Morning house fire sends three people to the hospital

Update: Fire was reported out by 11:25 a.m. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Fire Department responded to a major house fire on Saturday morning. Calls came in around 9:50 a.m. for a house fire on East 13th Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house, and heavy fire under […]
YourErie

One injured in accident at I-90 eastbound entrance ramp

MCKEAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — First responders from McKean Hose Company and Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two-car accident Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the I-90 eastbound and Sterrettania Road entrance ramp. Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles, a minivan and a delivery truck, with moderate […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WFMJ.com

Death of toddler run over in driveway ruled 'accidental'

The death of a one-year-old child who was run over in a Crawford County, Pennsylvania driveway has been ruled “accidental”. State Police say the male toddler was run over by a pickup truck in the driveway of a Sparta Township home along State Highway 77 last Thursday. First...
CBS Pittsburgh

Sharon Police Department investigating apparent shooting outside of Dollar General

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Sharon are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Dollar General on E. State Street. Just after 9:30 p.m., they were called to the store for reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Once they arrived, there was no victim on scene but there was evidence of gunfire. The victim was later found at a home in Sharon after an ambulance was called. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was hurt in the shooting. Both the victim and the shooter have since been identified and police said that charges are pending.
SHARON, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Faces Several Charges Following Head-On Vehicle Crash

CHARLOTTE – A 49-year-old Angola man is facing charges in connection with a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Charolotte on Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sinclairville Fire Department and mutual aid, responded to a head on collision on Route 60 between Moon and Luce Roads around 7 a.m.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

New 14th Festival kicks off in Erie

The new EMTA facility is now open with one big mission, to help the food desert in the Erie community. Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is hosting the event with the Erie Downtown Partnership to kick off the beginning of summer. They are also welcoming the public to see the new building on 14th Street that […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy