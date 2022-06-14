East pulls out win against favored West in Erie County Baseball All-Star Game

It wasn't just another all-star game for members of the East team on Monday.

In addition to it being their final high school baseball game, the East players felt as if they were big-time underdogs coming into the game.

The West, after all, had seniors from three District 10 championship teams, including Fairview, McDowell and 10 players from Cathedral Prep.

The extra level of motivation led the East to its first win since the change of format in 2018. Ryan Gates of Mercyhurst Prep and Aden Bulger of North East each tossed three solid innings as the East beat the West 9-3 in the annual City vs. County baseball all-star game at UPMC Park.

“It was unexpected to me when you look over there and see Prep and McDowell and how well they did this year. We were the underdogs, and it was so much fun to win this game,” said Corry's Caleb Marrs.

The game switched from City against County to East against West in 2018. The West won the first game 6-5 in 10 innings in walk-off fashion before a 4-0 win in 2019. There was no game in 2020, and last year's game ended in a 3-3 tie after 10 innings.

The East finally recorded a win behind its limited pitching staff. The West had plenty of pitchers to throw as they used 10 arms in nine innings. The East had just five pitchers but received some impressive outings.

Gates struck out four in three innings to start the game before Bulger struck out seven and allowed just one run on two hits in three innings to earn the win.

Show speaker: Steelers lineman is guest for Thursday’s Northwest Pennsylvania HS Sports Awards show

“I was pitching hard and locating but I also got a lot of help from my catcher,” Bulger said. “Everyone gives credit to the pitchers, but my catcher was great. We thought we were the underdogs coming in and had that mindset to go get the upset win. Everyone roots for the underdog.”

Marrs threw a scoreless seventh inning and Corry's Nathan Lesher had a shutout eighth inning. Harbor Creek multisport standout Cam Williamson ran into a little trouble in the ninth but shut the door for the East.

The East also used a six-run inning to pull away for the win.

In the top of the second inning, Marrs clubbed a triple to the right-center gap and scored on a Gates groundball that was misplayed by the defense.

Four innings later, the East made its move. Anthony Rizzo (North East) led off with a walk, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch while Marrs reached on an infield single. After a Garret Lowther (Union City) walk, Fort LeBoeuf's Ryan Daum ripped a two-out, two-run single. Williamson was hit by a pitch before Mercyhurst Prep's Mike Nelligan singled to center to bring in a run. Corry's Nick Brundage followed with a two-run double that made it 7-1.

“They were stacked going in and we couldn't have asked for a better performance,” Williamson said. “It was hard knowing this could be my last game ever. I haven't decided if I want to play next year.”

The East added two runs in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Seneca's Ben Runser.

The West tied the game at one in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Curtis King of McDowell. The West added two runs in the ninth as Tai Hopkins of Cathedral Prep doubled and scored when Fairview's Logan Fiolek was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Northwestern's Alex Cottrell brought in a run on a fielder's choice.

“Honestly, you feel crushed after the game,” said Marrs, who had three hits. “It's sad playing with these guys for the final time after playing with them my whole life. It's definitely emotional.”

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

---

East 9, West 3

EAST (1-2-1) – Cam Williamson 5-1-2-0, Mike Nelligan 5-1-1-1, Nick Brundage 4-0-1-2, Anthony Rizzo 4-2-0-0, Caleb Marrs 5-3-3-0, Ryan Gates 1-0-0-1, Ben Runser 3-0-2-1, Kyler Shaffer 1-0-0-0, Garret Lowther 1-1-0-0, Nathan Lesher 2-0-1-0, Jonnie Taylor 1-0-0-0, Aden Bulger 2-0-0-0, Luke Berrios 1-0-0-0, Logan Joncas 1-0-0-0, Ryan Daum 2-1-1-2, Brock Thompson 1-0-0-0. Totals 39-9-11-7.

WEST (2-1-1) – Reece Colvin 3-1-1-0, Aeden Pollick 1-0-0-0, Austin Shady 3-0-0-0, Jacob Cooper 1-0-0-0, Tai Hopkins 1-1-1-0, Curtis King 2-0-1-1, Ashton Johnson 1-0-0-0, Patrick Sullivan 3-0-0-0, Jarod Peyton 1-0-1-0, Jackson Mattocks 2-1-1-0, Matt Demski 2-0-0-0, Nate Doutt 1-0-0-0, Maddox Stadler 1-0-0-0, Logan Fiolek 1-0-0-1, Colin Fiorelli 2-0-0-0, Alex Cottrell 1-0-0-1, Kevin Fuentes 1-0-0-0, Nate Timm 1-0-0-0, Jake Slater 1-0-0-0, Jacob Engel 1-0-0-0, Quinn Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 32-3-5-3.

East 010 006 020 – 9 11 1

West 000 100 002 – 3 5 2

2B: E – Brundage; W – Hopkins. 3B: E – Marrs. IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO: E – Gates 3-0-0-0-0-4, Bulger (W) 3-2-1-1-1-7, Marrs 1-1-0-0-1-3, Lesher 1-0-0-0-0-1, Williamson 1-2-2-2-1-1; W – Engel 2 1/3-2-1-1-2-1, Fiolek (L) 1-1-1-1-0-3, Doutt 1-1-0-0-1-1, Shady 1-0-0-0-1-1, Stadler 1-1-0-0-0-1, Slater 2/3-4-6-6-2-0, Colvin 1/3-0-0-0-0-1, Peyton 1/3-2-0-0-1-0, Mattocks 1/3-0-0-0-1-1, Hopkins 1-0-0-0-1-2.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: East pulls out win against favored West in Erie County Baseball All-Star Game