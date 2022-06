Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Myangel Puckett has been missing since Jan. 7.

Authorities said Puckett is a 16-year-old Black female with black hair.

Puckett is five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Police said she may be in the Tulsa, Lawton or the Oklahoma City area.