AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a mild and muggy start in the 70s for the majority of the CSRA it will remain hot and humid again this afternoon with highs near 100 and feel like temperatures over 100 during the peak heating hours of the day. Heat Advisories are in effect for western and southern CSRA counties through this evening. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph. FIRST ALERT issued in the afternoon and evening for the chance of more severe storms producing strong wind gusts and large hail. This will be thanks to a cold front moving through the region that will bring less humidity this weekend.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO