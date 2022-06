(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.

REDWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO