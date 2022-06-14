Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q2 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group CODA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was down $393.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.12 0.05

EPS Actual 0.11 0.01 0.13 0.20

Revenue Estimate 4.78M 6.09M 5.80M 4.30M

Revenue Actual 5.84M 5.08M 5.83M 5.37M

