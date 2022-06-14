ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Teen shot in both legs in south Tulsa shootout

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a teenager was shot in both of his legs during a shootout Tuesday morning in south Tulsa.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot when he was caught in the crossfire between two different groups shooting at each other at Savanna Landing Apartments.

Police said a car pulled up to the complex near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 2:30 a.m., and started shooting at a group of people standing in a breezeway outside one of the units.

That group of people then started shooting back.

The boy was hit with one bullet that passed through one leg, and then into the other leg. He is expected to be okay.

The people involved in the shootout took off before police got to the scene.

Police said multiple shell casings were found from three different guns.

Sara J Parsons
4d ago

Praying 🙏 for his speedy recovery! Machine gun alley, that's what we called the area in the 70s. It's a very dicey area.

