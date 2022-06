A Kentucky psychiatrist was sentenced this week to three years of probation and ordered to repay more than $24,000 to the Kentucky Medicaid program. Varanise C. Booker, 67, admitted that she was a licensed psychiatrist who operated a medical practice, Family and Children Behavioral Health Services, in Louisville, Ky., that from 2011-‘13 referred patients for drug testing and related services performed by Universal Oral Fluid Labs, a clinical drug testing and drug screening laboratory on Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO