New York City, NY

NY man pleads guilty to operating illegal waste disposal facility

By Delaney Keppner
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to charges after being arrested in connection to a case that began in 2017.

The effort was a result of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement coordinating a Solid Waste Task Force which was started in 2017. The purpose was to have the agency’s Division of Materials Management target large amounts of illegal construction and demolition (C&D) debris being dumped across the Southern District.

In connection to investigations being conducted by the Task Force activity, DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation and uniformed ECOs executed a search warrant at Woodstock Landscaping in Hurley in July of 2018. During the warrant, business records showed that Woodstock Landscaping was illegally taking payment for the disposal of C&D debris from multiple trucking companies in New York City and Long Island.

On August 15 of 2019, the owner of Woodstock Landscaping David Gutierrez was arrested for operating an unpermitted solid waste facility and releasing in excess of 70 cubic yards of solid waste to the environment. On May 23 of 2022, Gutierrez pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

With the recent guilty plea, Gutierrez agreed to pay a fine of $7,500 and that he and Woodstock Landscaping cannot act as a solid waste facility unless properly permitted by DEC to do so.

