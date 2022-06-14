ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Norwood tells school board crisis plan is being updated

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Randy Norwood spoke to the USD 308 Board of Education Monday about an update to the district's crisis plan. "We're currently in the process of updating that district plan," Norwood said. "We anticipate that completion date of sometime late this summer, early this fall. Both Sheila and I...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Juneteenth activities continue in Hutchinson this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kelly: Economic development key to strengthening Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly firmly believes that if the state is not growing, it is dying. That is why she and her administration have placed such an emphasis on economic development during her first term in office. "We have revived our state. We've fixed a lot of the things that...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Education
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

South Hutch to spray for mosquitoes

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson is attempting to mitigate the mosquito issue. That city's public works department will spray for mosquitoes this evening from 7 p.m. to midnight. City offices in South Hutchinson and across the county also have larvicide dunks to put in areas...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Hutchinson High School
Hutch Post

A Day in the Life coming soon!

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting Sunday, June 19, Hutch Post will begin a new feature highlighting local businesses. The new feature series will go behind the scenes to see what "A Day in the Life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Car wash available for donation to BBBS Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you want to get Dad's car washed for him before Father's Day this weekend, you can do it at the Club Car Wash in Hutchinson and help out Big Brothers Big Sisters. Club Car Wash locations across Kansas will provide their MVP Wash for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Zoo gets $50K grant from T-Mobile

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — T-Mobile announced Friday that Hutchinson is one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects. The $50,000 grant will go toward renovating the Hutchinson Zoo with the addition of a Nature Play themed playground, including a splash river and greenspace to provide a dedicated and inclusive play space for children of all abilities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Honor Flight car show June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight Hutchinson Volunteers 3rd Annual Car Show is coming up Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at Midway Motors in Hutchinson. You can register your car at the event to show. There will be a food court with hamburgers and hot dogs available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Visit Hutch doing H-bucks giveaway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Visit Hutch is giving away $50 in H-Bucks to one lucky winner that signs up for their email list by Monday. These can be spent just like cash at more than 100 Reno County businesses. The winner will receive an email letting them know how to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Flag Day car parade has 'great turnout'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stacy Goss with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County was pleased with the support for the Flag Day car parade that went to care facilities in the area. "I think we had about 15 cars total," Goss said. "That's including law enforcement from Reno County Sheriff, Hutch PD and I believe SWAT was there."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Smallville Festival is Third Thursday theme

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Smallville Festival presented by First National Bank is the theme of Third Thursday tonight. Main Street from Avenue A to Avenue C will be closed to celebrate. The official 2022 Smallville Proclamation will be read on the main stage in front of the Stevens Building. There...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy