Bills DE Von Miller said he didn’t feel content playing for the Los Angeles Rams and is hopeful to be the player who puts Buffalo over the top. “I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn’t content,” Miller said, via the Bills’ Youtube. “I wasn’t content with where I was at. I still wanted more. … I just want to be part of something special. This is a special team. They’re right on the edge, and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO