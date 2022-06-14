Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in Las Vegas Metro

San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Miro at the Parc apartment community located in the desirable Henderson/Green Valley submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. Newmark’s Doug Schuster represented the sellers at acquisition and disposition.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior and landscaping improvements, and several amenity upgrades as well.

“Las Vegas continues to be a solid market with strong population and job growth. Miro at the Parc represents the 10th Las Vegas property sale for Hamilton Zanze. We were ahead of schedule with our business plan and returns well-exceeded our initial expectations. It is great to deliver this win to our investors,” said Anthony Ly, senior director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze in a statement.

Miro at the Parc was built in 2013 and is located at 1651 American Pacific Drive in Henderson. The property comprises 164 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,043 square feet. The community has a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with TV rooms, pool tables, shuffleboard, arcade games, and a 24-hour fitness center. The property also has a pool with a beach area, fire pits, showers, and an infinity hot tub.

Miro at the Parc is in the Henderson/Green Valley submarket of the Las Vegas metro area, one of the most affluent submarkets in the market. The property is conveniently located close to two major freeways, I-515 and I-215, which provide easy access to downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, the property is located just a 20-minute drive west of the Las Vegas Strip, which provides entertainment, shopping, and dining for residents.

Photo: Official

