CHICAGO - A 21-year-old woman was shot in both legs while sitting in a parked car in River North Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Illinois. At about 4:30 a.m., the woman was in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when an unknown male offender approached the vehicle on the drivers side and displayed a weapon, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO