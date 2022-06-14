Yakima Police arrest standoff suspect, rescue person calling for help

YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman has been arrested following a standoff with Yakima Police.

According to Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of N 6th Ave Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of shots fires. Upon arrival, officers could hear additional gunfire.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

A female resident allegedly fired a gun during an altercation with a neighbor.

Officers surrounded the home and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. Authorities say she was uncooperative.

Police learned that a domestic partner was inside the home and heard a cry for help.

At this point, a police canine was deployed and officers entered the home to rescue the person who had called for help.

YPD says this person was not injured and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.