ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Police arrest standoff suspect, rescue person calling for help

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQyu6_0gA88qn300

YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman has been arrested following a standoff with Yakima Police.

According to Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of N 6th Ave Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of shots fires. Upon arrival, officers could hear additional gunfire.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

A female resident allegedly fired a gun during an altercation with a neighbor.

Officers surrounded the home and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. Authorities say she was uncooperative.

Police learned that a domestic partner was inside the home and heard a cry for help.

At this point, a police canine was deployed and officers entered the home to rescue the person who had called for help.

YPD says this person was not injured and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police arrested a man threatening to kill business employees

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Deceased victims of deadly Quincy crash identified

QUINCY - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the trio who perished in a horrific crash in the 12000 block of Road Q and Martin Road on Thursday night. Grant County Deputies say the crashed vehicle was transporting four passengers, a total of five occupants, including the driver. The...
QUINCY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic blocked on Summitview Ave in Yakima as officers try to arrest suspect for threats

YAKIMA, Wash. — Summitview Ave is shut down from N 16th Ave to N 24th Ave on Thursday evening as Yakima police officers work to bring a suspect into custody. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department (YPD), who confirmed that there is an ongoing incident that is closing thru-traffic on that seven-block stretch.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Yakima Police Department#Ypd#Rewritten
ncwlife.com

15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Second arrest made in 2018 home invasion

KENNEWICK – Police announced Thursday an additional arrest has been made in connection to a targeted home invasion robbery on Oct. 26, 2018, in which Hunter Black, 18, was murdered. Black was killed inside his residence on the 400 block of South Yelm Street. Additional developments in the case...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in months-old poaching case

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division has run out of leads and is appealing to the public for help in a poaching case from the fall. It’s looking for the person or people driving an SUV near Hermiston in October 2021. The light-colored vehicle...
HERMISTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ifiberone.com

Three dead after crash in Quincy

QUINCY - Three people are dead after a crash in the 12000 block of Road Q near Quincy near Martin Road. Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joey Kriete says a car carrying five people was going south on Road Q. Kriete says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rolled several times. A witness told iFIBER ONE News that the impact of the crash was so powerful, one of the bodies of the deceased victims was found 110 feet from the wreckage.
QUINCY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy