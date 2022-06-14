ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball fall to Van Meter

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasantville Baseball Team fell to Class 2A #1 Van Meter 8-1 on Monday night. The Trojan offense was...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Defeats PCM

The Pleasantville softball team defeated PCM 8-5 on Friday. The Trojan’s offense jumped out to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the second inning, and never looked back. The Trojans improved to 7-11 overall and will be in action Monday night at Earlham at 5:30 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
Van Meter, IA
Sports
City
Pleasantville, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sigourney, IA
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Baseball Goes To Melcher-Dallas; Softball To Twin Cedars In Southern Marion County Games

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad kept rolling over Bluegrass Conference opponents Thursday night as the Sabers completed the sweep of arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 12-0 while the Saints pulled off a five/two win over their arch-rivals. In the softball contest, Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey got the one hit shutout striking out four. Bailey, and Jillian French continued the white hot hitting with two hits, each. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in the 1st inning and it snowballed from there. Peyton Anderson got the only hit for the Saints while BrieAnna Remster took the loss going three innings. The Saints host Moravia tonight. It was a different story for the baseball game as the Sabers fell to Melcher-Dallas won 5-2. The Clark Brothers, Chase and Dallas pitched well according to Twin Cedars Coach Coach Mark Schroeder, but not enough offensive support. Melcher-Dallas’s Cole Metz set the tone in the 1st inning, tripling which scored a run. The Saints held Twin Cedars at arm’s length for the rest of the game, plating runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to get the win. Suntken got the win going the distance allowing two runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Both Saber teams head to Lamoni tonight while Melcher-Dallas will host Moravia tonight.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Survives Late Pella Christian Comeback

The Indianola baseball team survived an extra innings battle with Pella Christian Friday on the road in a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup 10-9 in 9 innings heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians scored two runs in the first, another two in the third, and then five in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead and seemingly take full control of the contest.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior softball team clubs two home runs, beats Pella 12-2

Trailing Pella 2-1 in the third inning, the Norwalk softball team plated 11 unanswered runs and defeated the Dutch 12-2 in five innings Friday night at Norwalk. The game was streamed live on KNIAKRLS.com. The Warriors, ranked fifth in Class 4A, completed a three-game season sweep of Pella and improved...
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasantville Baseball
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Puts A Long Losing Streak To A Halt With Win Over Knoxville

The Pella Christian Softball Squad broke a ten game losing streak knocking off class 4A #13 Knoxville 3-1 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got going early and looked to grab early momentum when Ashlyn Finarty hit a towering home run to right center field to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead. But the Panthers would only get one more hit the rest of the game as Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff along with Alexa Dunsbergen limited the Panthers to just two hits and helped strand seven base runners. Eagles Coach Karen Harill told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were able to make some adjustments after the home run and her team responded well.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk softball hosts Pella Friday

The Pella Dutch and Norwalk Warriors will wrap up their season series on the softball diamond tonight in Norwalk with a varsity game set for 7:15 p.m. on kniakrls.com. Both teams enjoyed an open night on the schedule Thursday following doubleheaders on Wednesday. The Warriors, who remain fifth in the latest Class 4A state rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, swept Pella Christian on the road – winning 12-1 in five innings and 7-1 – while the Dutch lost a pair of home games to Indianola by scores of 8-3 and 13-8.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To East Union

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad was plagued by seven errors and fell to East Union on Wednesday 7-1. The Saints were also kept off the bases getting only two hits and one walk. BrieAnna Remster and Payton Anderson got one hit each for the Saints. Remster took the loss. Melcher-Dallas will return home tonight to find arch rival Twin Cedars waiting. The Sabers rolled over the Saints in the earlier game this season at Twin Cedars.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Norwalk Searching for Strong Start to Baseball’s Backstretch

The Pella and Norwalk baseball teams are seeking a stronger second half to the Little Hawkeye Conference season as they clash for their own season series tonight at the home of the Warriors. Coming off of a frustrating sweep at the hands of conference co-leader Indianola, the Dutch (11-9 overall,...
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
kniakrls.com

Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit, Pella XC Coach Doug Cutler, and Knoxville XC Coach Michael Splavec preview the annual Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K returning on July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Begins Full Weekend At The Knoxville Raceway

While sprint car racing takes a couple of weeks off from the Knoxville Raceway, the half-mile will not sit silent at least for this week as for the second time in the last two years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will hold a race at the raceway. Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 will take the green flag at around 6:00 with tonight two sessions of practice for the drivers to get their machines tuned up for the race on Saturday. One driver that has a little experience in sprint car racing is on the entry list is Stewart Friesen. His wife…Jessica is a former sprint car driver…who is also entered into this week’s race. Several years ago she tabbed him to drive her sprint car while she was pregnant with their child. Friesen raced in last year’s race and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they missed on the set up and then got caught up in a late race crash.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K Returns in July

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. The tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Queen Competition and Crowning to be Held

The competition and crowning for the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen will be held Saturday June 18 at 3:30 pm at the Iowa State Extension Office 210 N Iowa St, Knoxville. This year’s candidates include: Bailey Finken from Knoxville High School, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School, Morgan McKay from Knoxville High School, and Emily Sytsma from Pella Christian High School. The 2021 Marion County Fair Queen Ella Jahner will also be in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Theater Students to Perform at Theater Awards

Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Barbara Koskamp

Funeral services for Barbara Koskamp, age 90, of Pella, will be at 1:30pm at the Second Reformed Church in Pella on Monday June 20th. Visitation will be from noon-1:00pm prior to the services. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Manager and Superintendent Meet and Greet Tonight

Indianola residents will have a chance to meet new Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves and new Indianola School District Superintendent Ted Ihns at a public meet and greet this evening. Both positions were hired earlier this year after a lengthy hiring process, with Reeves beginning his position in May, and Ihns scheduled to start in July. The event will take place in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 6-8pm.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy