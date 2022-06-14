ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tanzania forecasts slower GDP growth in 2022, expects pick-up next year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4BAK_0gA88dYq00

DAR ES SALAAM, June 14 (Reuters) - Tanzania's economy is forecast to grow by a slightly slower pace this year before picking up in 2023, Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said on Tuesday.

Tanzania's economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit sectors like tourism hard. But the recovery has been affected by the war in Ukraine, which sent prices for commodities such as wheat and oil soaring.

Nchemba said in a speech to parliament that the economy was forecast to grow 4.7% in 2022 and 5.3% a year later, compared with a 4.9% expansion in 2021.

In November, the finance ministry had forecast the economy would grow 5.2% this year.

Nchemba said the country's projected economic expansion would be supported by projects including 970 km (600 miles) of standard gauge railway, three hydroelectric plants with a total 2,695 megawatts of capacity and the construction of more than 2,500 km of roads.

The government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is also trying to grow the mining industry after her predecessor's government ended a long-running tax dispute with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO). read more

Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Tanzania#Pick Up#Finance#Barrick Gold Lrb
Reuters

Biden signs ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. Biden said he had "promised...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Ecuador should follow its own path, not IMF's, says protest leader

QUITO, June 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso should be less focused on following International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies if he is to fix the economic and social problems his people live each day, indigenous protest leader Leonidas Iza said on Friday. CONAIE, Ecuador's largest indigenous organization, launched protests...
SOCIETY
Reuters

China launches third aircraft carrier

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used...
CHINA
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Korean president promises deregulation, reforms

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised on Thursday to remove outdated regulations hindering new businesses while calling for an immediate start to reforming labour practices, the education system and pension programmes. Yoon, in his second month in office, also said at an event introducing his...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Australia raises emissions cutting target for 2030

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australia, under a new Labor government, on Thursday raised its 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions, bringing the country more in line with other developed economies' Paris climate accord commitments. Australia, one of the world's highest per capita carbon emitters, pledged to the United Nations...
JAPAN
Reuters

China's Xi to host virtual BRICS leaders summit on June 23 - Xinhua

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a virtual BRICS summit for leaders on June 23, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Swiss franc soars after shock rate hike; pound higher, article with gallery. Markets ·. June 16, 2022. The Swiss franc soared against...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy