ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoure County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaMoure by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Cass, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Ramsey, Benson, Barnes, Towner, Eddy, Nelson, Griggs and Steele Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy