Less than 1,000 still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power said Friday morning it expected to have power restored to all of its customers by 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., the utility’s outage map still showed 908 without power, primarily in southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale area. Still,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday. City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place. Monday’s B week collections primarily...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - People on Fort Wayne’s southwest side are still cleaning up the damage from last Monday’s derecho as part of a process they expect will take several weeks. “It was a really scary storm,” Carmen Vazqez said. “We were sitting in...
The state cuts a check for more than a million bucks every month for highways and other infrastructure in Allen County. That million plus dollars comes from gas taxes collected by the state and federal government. President Biden is currently weighing whether to support a federal gas tax holiday, which...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long emergency food drive starts Tuesday for residents affected by recent power outages in the Waynedale area. Thousands went days without power after last week’s storms, causing frozen and refrigerated food to spoil. A Facebook event is organizing donations for residents who lost meat, milk, and other perishable food items.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While it may have felt like it at times over the last few weeks, today is the official first day of summer. We have already had several days in the 90s so far this year and look to add more this week. In a...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will host a job fair to hire 50 workers for its distribution center. The job fair will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon and 2-6 p.m. at the Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road. Sweetwater will look to hire some...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two cars early Tuesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a car heading north on County Road 51 failed to yield to traffic at the intersection with State Road 8 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars went up in flames after a crash Tuesday night at a northeast Fort Wayne intersection. Kevin Cobb sent in a video taken at the scene on Edgewater Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard. Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 there were minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead along the St. Marys River in April has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Soe Sein, 35, was identified by fingerprints through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Intelligence Integration branch. He died by suicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fox Island County Park is still feeling the damage caused from last week’s storms. What was once a beautiful nature park is now a wasteland of fallen trees and debris. Jeff Baxter, Superintendent of Allen County Parks, said 800 to 1,000 trees at...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people were hurt, two critically, following a crash early Monday morning at an intersection in DeKalb County. Investigators determined that Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville was heading north on State Road 1 at around 4:40 a.m. when for unknown reasons, she failed to yield at the intersection with State Road 8 and CR 63. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A train struck a delivery van that was stuck on the tracks early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County. The van was heading south on County Road 59 just after 2 a.m. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department when the driver turned right based on GPS directions he was following. The delivery van ended up stuck on some railroad tracks. The driver got out of the van and called 911. A short time later a train hit the van.
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A family-owned bar and grill in New Haven caught fire Monday afternoon. East Central Fire & EMS reported on Facebook crews were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to a structure fire in downtown New Haven. WANE 15 was at the scene to confirm it happened at Rack and Helen’s.
Angola, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola business owner is planning on moving out after a string of racist attacks. Erlinda Inniss moved her life and business to Angola, opening on June 27 last year. She says she felt “called” to be there. Now she is moving her...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A state grant worth up to nearly $439,000 will bolster the ongoing efforts of Allen County Department of Health officials to lessen the harmful effects of lead on children. The department’s Healthy Homes Program works with families, health care providers and other agencies to...
Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, 13-year-old Bailey Harger of Butler Indiana crashed a go-cart when trying to maneuver around a tree. According to police, the go-cart hit a tree on the property in the 6600 block of CR 64, Butler. Harger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, which injured her ribs. Police say she wasn’t wearing a helmet.
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded. The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according...
