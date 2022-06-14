ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Zambia says first creditor meeting set for Thursday, IMF praises govt

By Chris Mfula
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LUSAKA, June 14 (Reuters) - Zambia will hold its first meeting with its international creditors on Thursday, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said, but he acknowledged that the government's aim of concluding negotiations by the end of June no longer looked tenable.

"We are one step closer to debt resolution because those discussions are beginning this Thursday," Musokotwane told a media briefing on Tuesday.

In 2020, Zambia became the first pandemic-era sovereign default, buckling under a debt burden of more than 120% of gross domestic product (GDP), but its restructuring process has been delayed, with the government blaming creditors.

Later on Tuesday, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh praised the Zambian government for its economic reforms and said the fund was ready to support the country after creditors agree to what it deems necessary to make the debts sustainable.

"We are eagerly awaiting those assurances, which can only come from creditors," Sayeh said during a conversation with President Hakainde Hichilema in front of journalists at State House in Lusaka.

Zambia reached a staff-level deal on a $1.4 billion three-year extended credit facility with the IMF in December.

Hichilema said the government remains dedicated to resolving Zambia's debt problems and putting the economy back on track.

"We are committed to this path," Hichilema said.

"We are delighted that China is on board. I got confirmation from the Chinese head of state," he said.

Hichilema spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone call on May 31.

France, which hosts the Paris Club forum for international creditors, and China are co-chairs of the bilateral negotiations to restructure Zambia's external debt, which stood at $17.27 billion at the end of 2021, according to government data.

Last month, sources with knowledge of the process said China was holding up the debt relief discussions. China said it was ready to support Zambia with its debts. read more

China and Chinese entities held $5.78 billion of Zambia's debt at the end of 2021.

Musokotwane said he was hopeful the IMF programme would kick in after the creditor meeting on June 16 and that Zambia had been ready for the meeting since December, but creditors had their own issues which had now been resolved.

Musokotwane had previously repeatedly said he hoped the restructuring process would be done by the end of June, a timetable analysts had long deemed ambitious. read more

Reporting by Chis Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Rachel Savage; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Alexander Winning, Susan Fenton, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ecuador should follow its own path, not IMF's, says protest leader

QUITO, June 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso should be less focused on following International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies if he is to fix the economic and social problems his people live each day, indigenous protest leader Leonidas Iza said on Friday. CONAIE, Ecuador's largest indigenous organization, launched protests...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Finance#Sovereign Debt#Imf#Debt Relief#Lusaka#Zambian#State House
Reuters

Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

June 17 (Reuters) - A superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of U.S. authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, has arrived in Hawaii, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed. The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused...
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Reuters

Biden signs ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. Biden said he had "promised...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Netherlands says Russian spy caught seeking war crimes court internship

AMSTERDAM, June 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating...
POLITICS
Reuters

Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power. The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy