Carter County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILKES AND SOUTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Gap, or near Ronda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Jonesville Ronda Windy Gap Buck Shoals and Lone Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Catawba, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina West central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickory, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Statesville, St. Stephens, Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Bandys, Millersville and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haywood, Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Haywood; Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Transylvania County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brevard to 20 miles southeast of Sylva, and are nearly stationary. Another storm was located along the Haywood Transylvania County border, drifting southeast near 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Brevard, Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Graveyard Fields, Looking Glass, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Black Balsam Area and Balsam Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

