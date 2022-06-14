ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Teen shot in both legs in south Tulsa shootout

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAPCi_0gA87tu500

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a teenager was shot in both of his legs during a shootout Tuesday morning in south Tulsa.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot when he was caught in the crossfire between two different groups shooting at each other at Savanna Landing Apartments.

Police said a car pulled up to the complex near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 2:30 a.m., and started shooting at a group of people standing in a breezeway outside one of the units.

That group of people then started shooting back.

The boy was hit with one bullet that passed through one leg, and then into the other leg. He is expected to be okay.

The people involved in the shootout took off before police got to the scene.

Police said multiple shell casings were found from three different guns.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Tulsa Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Cashing Stolen Check

Tulsa Police are looking for someone they said altered and cashed a stolen check. Investigators shared photos of the person suspected of cashing the check at Arvest Bank on May 23. If you have any information, you can report a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man identified in deadly hit-and-run near Catoosa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police now say 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was the man hit and killed near Catoosa, June 15. Officers are still searching for the driver who witnesses say never stopped after hitting Lewis near E. 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa. Officers talked with...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Broken Arrow Police holds community party

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) held a community party Saturday afternoon at Camino Villa Park. From 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., thanks to partnerships between BAPD and Supermercados Morelos, Blue Bell, Sprouts Farmers Market, Quiktrip and others, the local community was to able to enjoy free food, live music, giveaways and other activities.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
KRMG

Wrong-way crash in Owasso sends four people to hospital

OWASSO, Okla. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 169 in Owasso are open after a multi-car crash, involving a wrong-way driver, sent four people to the hospital. Owasso police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday just south of East 86th Street North. Northbound and southbound lanes of...
OWASSO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Hit-and-run crash kills man in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A hit-and-run crash in Tulsa killed a man Wednesday night. Tulsa police said around 11 p.m. near East 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa, witnesses told police they were talking to a man on the side of the road when a car hit the man.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Body Found Along Arkansas River In Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Flight attendants feel sick after smelling odor on plane at TIA

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport has confirmed that its fire department, Tulsa Fire Department, and EMSA responded to a call when Allegiant Airlines flight attendants began to feel ill, after reporting an odor on the plane. TIA officials did not have further details on the incident. The Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy