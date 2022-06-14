'The mayor was definitely intoxicated'

The House Jan. 6 committee said former President Donald Trump ignored his aides' recommendations and leaned on the advice of an "inebriated" former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on election night to claim he won the 2020 race. South Carolina headlines primary races taking place in four states today. A look at how millions of Americans already live in a "post-Roe" world under the Hyde Amendment. The U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the year, tees off amid major drama in the golf world, and how to spot tonight's strawberry supermoon.

🌅 Up first: More than 100 million Americans were under some heat warning or advisory Monday as a potentially record-breaking heat wave hit the central and eastern USA. The blistering heat is expected to continue in portions of the country Tuesday as temperatures in Chicago could reach 100 degrees, along with "oppressive humidity," the National Weather Service warned. Read more

A person sits at a table at Daley Plaza in the loop, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago. Anthony Vazquez, AP

More news to know now:

🟡 A regional governor in Ukraine indicated a key city in the Luhansk territory may soon fall as invading Russian forces continue to make progress in their efforts to capture the eastern Donbas region .

💊 Ivermectin continues to show no benefit among COVID patients, a NIH study finds .

⚫ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law to allow teachers to carry firearms in classrooms with 24 hours of training .

📺 Amber Heard is speaking out in her first TV interview since a verdict determined in Johnny Depp's favor in their defamation lawsuit.

🏀 The Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 5 of NBA Finals: Here are key takeaways from the game .

Game 5: Warriors guard Klay Thompson gets pumped after a big fourth-quarter bucket. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

💻 Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming – here's everything we know and what deals to expect .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , White House Correspondent Joey Garrison looks at how soaring inflation is complicating President Joe Biden’s decision on whether to forgive student loan debt. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ignored aides and evidence he lost election

The House Jan. 6 committee set out on Monday to prove that former President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but lied to the American people with wild election fraud claims against the advice of top aides. In a second public hearing of its findings, the committee released a mountain of interviews with former Trump officials and campaign aides – leaning particularly on videotaped depositions from former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr and campaign manager Bill Stepien – to meticulously debunk Trump's election fraud arguments. The hearing zeroed in on how Trump declared victory on election night as advisers urged him to wait. The committee said Trump leaned on the advice of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to claim he won, characterizing Giuliani as "inebriated" on election night, a claim supported by Trump adviser Jason Miller, who told the committee, "The mayor was definitely intoxicated." Read more

🚩 Giuliani denies he was drunk on election night when he told Trump to declare victory .

🚩 Video : Jan. 6 hearings reveal allegations an intoxicated Giuliani suggested declaring victory .

🚩 Opinion: Trump's people knew election fraud claims were ''completely nuts.'' Yet they kept quiet.

🚩 Miss Day 2 of the Jan. 6 hearing? Bill Barr returns, election lies debunked and more highlights .

South Carolina headlines primaries in four states

Voters in four primary states on Tuesday will weigh in on issues that will animate general elections across the country this fall, from abortion to former President Donald Trump's political power to battles for control of Congress. Most political eyes are on South Carolina, where incumbents Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C. and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. face challengers backed by the ex-president. Rice was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection, while Mace opposed impeachment but has criticized Trump for his conduct. Voters in Nevada, meanwhile, will decide the nominees in a fall Senate race that could turn on the abortion issue – and decide control of the U.S. Senate. A Republican senator in North Dakota faces a primary challenge, while voters in Maine set up an interesting governor's race in the fall. Texas rounds out the day with a special congressional election in the southern part of the Lone Star State. Read more

✔ Nevadans of color worry about climate change, but will that change their primary votes ?

✔ GOP Rep. Mace voted to certify the 2020 election but says she backs Trump. Can she win her S.C. primary ?

✔ In Nevada GOP primary , candidates see a fundamental shift in the secretary of state role .

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, left, cheers alongside U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, right, during a campaign rally ahead of of South Carolina's GOP primary elections on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Summerville, South Carolina. Meg Kinnard, AP

📰 From debilitating illness to a ''normal'' life, new gene therapy treatment promises to transform rare disease .

💶 A weakened euro is good news for U.S. travelers. For the large crowds in Europe, not so much .

⚫ Hang-ups on bipartisan gun deal remain . Can Congress pass legislation by July 4 recess ?

👰 Am I wrong for not wanting my fiance's sister as a bridesmaid ?

Under decades-old Hyde Amendment, millions of Americans already live in a 'post-Roe' world

The Hyde Amendment is a provision passed three years after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that restricts federal spending on abortions. Because of Hyde, millions of people across the U.S. already live in a “post-Roe” world, out of reach of abortion care. Overturning Roe could make matters worse, experts say. By further amplifying long-standing inequities in reproductive care disproportionately faced by people of color, its reversal would put those who suffer greater maternal health risks in further peril. And so far, efforts to repeal the provision haven’t been successful. Hyde has been renewed in federal budgets every year since it passed in 1976. Read more

🟣 ''Not here. Not now. Not ever'': New York governor signs laws protecting abortion patients, providers .

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, poses for photos after signing a legislative package to protect abortion rights during a ceremony in New York, Monday, June 13, 2022. Mary Altaffer, AP

US Open gets underway amid major drama

The 2022 U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, happens to be one of the toughest tests in golf. But this year the tournament is about more than just the game. Phil Mickelson arrived in Brookline, Massachusetts, from London where he was among a dozen players at the U.S. Open who took part in the Saudi-funded debut of the LIV Golf Invitational. Half of those players were PGA Tour members a few weeks ago. Mickelson still is, choosing not to resign his membership despite criticism for taking payment from an organization funded by a government shrouded in human rights allegations. The topic is unavoidable and threatens to overshadow the second-oldest championship in golf. Read more

🏌️‍♂️ Column: Golf's civil war likely to produce no real winners .

🏌️‍♂️ PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan defends disciplining LIV Golf participants .

🏌️‍♂️ $120,000 to last place: Here's a full breakdown of the LIV Golf London payouts .

🏌️‍♂️ ''They should be banned'' from majors: Fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi criticizes LIV .

Phil Mickelson ponders a question at a press conference, Monday, June 13, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Robert F. Bukaty, AP

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

⚠ Parents sued Facebook parent company Meta alleging their teen daughter's eating disorder stemmed from Instagram addiction .

🔔 White supremacist group Patriot Front had planned to ''riot'' at an Idaho Pride event: Here's what we know .

🟠 Migrants, people of color are vulnerable to white extremists groups along the U.S.-Mexico border.

👛 The quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and the first woman to lead a major Native American nation in the U.S., will be available for purchase today .

🚿 This ''internal shower'' drink went viral on TikTok. What is it? And is it safe ?

🅰 A Florida teen was accepted into all eight Ivy League schools and seven other top universities .

A strawberry supermoon will illuminate the skies Tuesday

June’s strawberry moon will appear opposite the sun and reach its peak illumination at 7:52 a.m. ET Tuesday, and it will remain full through Wednesday morning, NASA reported. But the unique moon won’t be visible to stargazers in North America until later Tuesday night when it drifts above the horizon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Supermoons happen when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, giving off the appearance of a larger and brighter full moon, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said. June’s full moon has traditionally been nicknamed the strawberry moon because the Native American Algonquin tribes inhabiting the northeastern U.S. used the strawberry moon to mark the time for gathering ripened June-bearing strawberries, the Almanac said. For all the early risers looking to catch a glimpse of the strawberry moon, Tuesday also will feature 2022’s earliest sunrise at 5:42 a.m. EDT, according to NASA. Read more

🌟 NASA lost 2 weather satellites after the Astra rocket launch failed to deliver them to orbit .

The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 45 miles south of Athens, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Petros Giannakouris, AP

📷 Photo of the day: Major flooding, mudslides in Yellowstone National Park 📷

All the entrances to Yellowstone National Park were temporarily closed Monday due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented rainfall and flooding, park officials said. Just as the summer vacation season gets underway, parts of roads were washed out, flooding swept away at least one bridge and tourists were trapped by flushed highways. Visitors in the northern part of the park were being evacuated due to "extremely hazardous conditions" following "unprecedented" rainfall, according to a news release. Read more

Click here to see more photos of the flooding in Yellowstone National Park .

