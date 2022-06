WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with Feeding South Florida to combat food insecurity across South Florida. Feeding South Florida says right now they are feeding 1.1 million people who are facing food insecurity, but the group does much more than just hand out bags of food. They have job training programs for clients who are looking to become more marketable and get back on their feet.

