Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

Each and every one of us was impacted by the downfall of the economy a few years ago in some way or another. There are times when we seem to thrive as a nation and other times when we seem to be in a problem that we usually resolve rather quickly. However, this last economic drop seems to be a different story for certain parts of the nation. I’ve seen haunting pictures of the great depression that took place in the 30’s and it looks like it was an absolutely grueling time. A time when America banded together to overcome the issue of poverty at hand. That doesn’t seem to be the case for a few parts of the country today. Especially Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was hit very hard when the automotive factories took a financial hit and they had to lay off thousands of employees. Well times became tougher and people were too far behind to catch back up. They’ve abandoned their homes and the city has completely fallen apart. Take a look at these Google street view images taken over a period of a few years to truly understand the poverty in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO