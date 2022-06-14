Today is Flag Day

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Members of the LaFollette Fire Department hoisted a new sign this morning. People around have been curious about what was in the works for this new structure. Today, we know that it all reveals the City of LaFollette 125th Anniversary celebration. The event will start Saturday, July 9th.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’ve had people asking what we’re building. I’ve been told some folks are saying we’re doing this for a candidate. But the mystery was solved this morning when we finished the sign,” said La Follette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “It was just an incredible week last week for our family. The bar is set high, and I hope we can carry on as well as the folks before us did,” said Brent McNeeley with Walters Funeral Home. Young Mac started the week...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The region’s auction leader leads the way again with online auctions. Take a moment this weekend and see what Ayers Auction and Real Estate has on the block and what’s going on the block in the near future. Connect HERE and browse Ayers...
Joey Dean Nelson, age 54 of Jacksboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 7, 1968. Joey enjoyed anything about cars, loved being outdoors, and gardening. He is preceded in death by his mother Judy Chapman Nelson and niece Adi Harmon. He...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to June 14, 1975, Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. Linda...
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette Police Officer’s prior knowledge prompted a traffic stop followed by the issuance of a citation for one woman and the arrest of another woman. LPD Officer Anthony Mahar saw Paxton Long, 24, of 506 North 13th Street, La Follette, traveling along...
Comments / 0