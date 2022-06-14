FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jamari Fields

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. C’Yani Gooden will be graduating from Grimsley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Crychelle Frazier will be graduating from Southern Guilford High School. Congratulations, Crychelle!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Dylantae James will be graduating from Cummings High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Kennedy Hooper will be graduating from Reidsville High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jaden Quick will be graduating from Andrews High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alexis Hayes will be graduating from Chatham Charter School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brook Freeman will be graduating from McMichael High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Markiah Daye will be graduating from Western Alamance High School. Congratulations, Markiah!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brittney Russell will be graduating from Randleman High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alana Summers will be graduating from College Preparatory Academy. Congratulations, Alana!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Emma Motsinger will be graduating from Oak Grove High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Harrison Howard will be graduating from Wheatmore High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Isaac Sink will be graduating from Gospel Light Christian School. Congratulations, Isaac!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Adriana Lawhorn will be graduating from East Davidson High School. Congratulations, Adriana. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Tyler Wall will be graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School. Congratulations, Tyler!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. (Hannah Crawford will be graduating from Southwest Guilford High School. Congratulations, Hannah!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Erika Betties will be graduating from Parkland High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Haylynn Neese will be graduating from Randleman High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Austin York will be graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School. Congratulations, Austin!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
Comments / 0