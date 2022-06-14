ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, IA

Norwalk’s Bice Named Miss Soccer

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwalk striker Jocelyn “Jojo” Bice was named 2022 Miss Soccer of Iowa, as announced by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. Bice was an All-State selection this past...

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
Warrior softball team clubs two home runs, beats Pella 12-2

Trailing Pella 2-1 in the third inning, the Norwalk softball team plated 11 unanswered runs and defeated the Dutch 12-2 in five innings Friday night at Norwalk. The game was streamed live on KNIAKRLS.com. The Warriors, ranked fifth in Class 4A, completed a three-game season sweep of Pella and improved...
PELLA, IA
Norwalk softball hosts Pella Friday

The Pella Dutch and Norwalk Warriors will wrap up their season series on the softball diamond tonight in Norwalk with a varsity game set for 7:15 p.m. on kniakrls.com. Both teams enjoyed an open night on the schedule Thursday following doubleheaders on Wednesday. The Warriors, who remain fifth in the latest Class 4A state rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, swept Pella Christian on the road – winning 12-1 in five innings and 7-1 – while the Dutch lost a pair of home games to Indianola by scores of 8-3 and 13-8.
NORWALK, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To East Union

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad was plagued by seven errors and fell to East Union on Wednesday 7-1. The Saints were also kept off the bases getting only two hits and one walk. BrieAnna Remster and Payton Anderson got one hit each for the Saints. Remster took the loss. Melcher-Dallas will return home tonight to find arch rival Twin Cedars waiting. The Sabers rolled over the Saints in the earlier game this season at Twin Cedars.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Eagles Softball Puts A Long Losing Streak To A Halt With Win Over Knoxville

The Pella Christian Softball Squad broke a ten game losing streak knocking off class 4A #13 Knoxville 3-1 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got going early and looked to grab early momentum when Ashlyn Finarty hit a towering home run to right center field to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead. But the Panthers would only get one more hit the rest of the game as Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff along with Alexa Dunsbergen limited the Panthers to just two hits and helped strand seven base runners. Eagles Coach Karen Harill told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were able to make some adjustments after the home run and her team responded well.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

The Pleasantville baseball team picked up a pair of hard-fought victories against AC-GC, winning both games 5-4 Thursday night. Pleasantville won game one on a Trevor Daggett walk-off RBI double. Jake Dejoode led the offense with three RBI and also struck out 10 on the mound. In the game two win, Tyler Gibson had a home run and Ben Wicks drove in one and picked up the win on the mound. The Trojans improve to 12-10 overall and will be off until Monday when they will travel to Earlham at 7:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Knoxville Theater Students to Perform at Theater Awards

Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K Returns in July

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. The tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
PELLA, IA
Indianola City Manager and Superintendent Meet and Greet Tonight

Indianola residents will have a chance to meet new Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves and new Indianola School District Superintendent Ted Ihns at a public meet and greet this evening. Both positions were hired earlier this year after a lengthy hiring process, with Reeves beginning his position in May, and Ihns scheduled to start in July. The event will take place in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 6-8pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Marion County Fair Queen Competition and Crowning to be Held

The competition and crowning for the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen will be held Saturday June 18 at 3:30 pm at the Iowa State Extension Office 210 N Iowa St, Knoxville. This year’s candidates include: Bailey Finken from Knoxville High School, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School, Morgan McKay from Knoxville High School, and Emily Sytsma from Pella Christian High School. The 2021 Marion County Fair Queen Ella Jahner will also be in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Indianola Schools to Offer Hospitality Management Class

The Indianola School Board approved the creation of a new class for the 2022-23 school year, Hospitality Management as part of their Family and Consumer Science program. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the board has been putting a priority on getting students ready for any career they choose, and this class is another part of that push.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Rec Center Starts Rec Rocks Program

The Knoxville Recreation Center is running a new program. Knoxville Recreation Center Wellness supervisor Angie Jones spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “The new program is called REC Rocks. We have placed decorated rocks throughout our parks and if you find one of the rocks you can bring it back to the rec center and get a prize. You can find the rocks at the following parks: Young’s Park, Auld Park, Brooks Garden, the Knoxville Rec Center, and the Compentine Trail. You can see pictures of the rocks and hints to where they are at on the Rec Center’s Facebook page.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Retiring Teachers

In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Robert Boots, Joan Nikkel, Bryant Hancock, and Lisa Witzenburg discuss the end of their time in the Pella Community School District. Podcast: Play in new window |...
PELLA, IA
PACE Alliance Partnering with State for Laborshed Study

The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Pella area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Pella’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. The purpose of this Laborshed study...
PELLA, IA
Thursdays in Pella Focuses on Non-Profit Organizations

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “A Family Affair” and highlights local non-profit organizations. Those groups will have a variety of activities and booths scattered throughout Central Park. The annual Bike Rodeo returns for safety checks and obstacle courses as well. The Dans Company performs from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Tulip Toren and Iowa’s Youngest Magician Kayleigh Roger is on from 7 to 7:45 p.m. before the City Band concludes festivities at 8:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA

