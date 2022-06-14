ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, VT

Moon sets over the Adirondacks

WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont maple syrup is widely known as a big part of the state’s history, and soon, sugarmakers can be certified as the best...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Horror lovers head for 'Scream' at Derby lavender farm

Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane. Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good.
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

In person Covid-19 testing sites to close June 25th

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - As the rate of covid-19 hospitalizations continues to fall, the Vermont department of health has decided it will close all state-run testing sites in exactly one week on June 25th. James Watson, a clinician at the O’Brien Community Center’s COVID-19 testing site in Winooski says the...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
WCAX

Bee-watching-- the new bird-watching

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Bird-watchers who many have seen them all are being encouraged to take up a new hobby-- bee-watching. Bee experts want you to help monitor the health of pollinators, and they say the data you can collect with your camera right in your own backyard is incredibly valuable.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vt. state leaders weigh in on summer tourism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are weighing in on Vermont’s summer tourism outlook. Many schools are out, and American families are planning their summer vacations. Many are facing steep gas prices expensive plane tickets. Governor Phil Scott says that, along with inflation, is a concern. But he says...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Vermont State Police barracks officially opened

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate their new field station. The old Mid-State Library is now the new Berlin state police barracks. It replaces the outdated Middlesex barracks. The Vermont Legislature allocated about $2.7 million for the renovation. Troopers say the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians

NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will certainly not feel like mid to late June. Clouds will be persistent today, and a trough will bring showers, mainly this afternoon and northern parts of the region. Believe it or not, a few wet snowflakes are possible at the summits. Highs today will be unseasonably chilly, with highs only in the 50s. Even a few 40s are possible east of the Champlain Valley. A few breaks of sun are possible late in New York, and those spots may reach 60 degrees. A stiff northwest wind will make for blustery conditions. Father’s Day will be more pleasant, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. However, it will still be breezy and a bit cool, with highs in the 60s.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Vermont man has been found alive after three days of searching. Thursday afternoon, police said Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, was found in Cavendish. Search crews found Gurney in the woods near Knapp Pond at around 3:30 p.m., about 1.5 miles away from where...
CAVENDISH, VT
WCAX

Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash

NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe. New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were found safe in Maine. An Amber Alert was issued for...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WCAX

Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

COLORADO STATE
WCAX

Quebec woman killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist from Quebec was killed in a crash in St. Johnsbury. It happened on Route 5 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say a group of motorcyclists was riding south when one of the bikers lost control. Another biker and...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action have launched a campaign educating Vermont voters about Prop 2. Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott formally...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Local Politics

Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 3.
VERMONT STATE

