Moon sets over the Adirondacks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will certainly not feel like mid to late June. Clouds will be persistent today, and a trough will bring showers, mainly this afternoon and northern parts of the region. Believe it or not, a few wet snowflakes are possible at the summits. Highs today will be unseasonably chilly, with highs only in the 50s. Even a few 40s are possible east of the Champlain Valley. A few breaks of sun are possible late in New York, and those spots may reach 60 degrees. A stiff northwest wind will make for blustery conditions. Father’s Day will be more pleasant, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. However, it will still be breezy and a bit cool, with highs in the 60s.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO