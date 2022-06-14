ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly DA seeks contempt charge for Vets for Trump cofounder who was part of meeting between Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

By Claudia Lauer/The Associated Press
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joshua Macias was arrested on weapons and elections law charges in November 2020 after he drove to where votes were being counted with guns and ammunition. (Philadelphia) — Philadelphia prosecutors asked a judge on Monday to hold a Virginia man in contempt of court over video that shows him meeting with...

www.witf.org

Comments / 6

Fran McLaughlin
3d ago

streets of philly filled with crime and this ia what Krackhead Krasner is busy with .

Reply
4
 

Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania legislators move to impeach Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney

After San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week, another George Soros-funded district attorney could be out of a job if Pennsylvania state legislators have anything to say about it. Republican state Reps. Torren Ecker, Tim O’Neal, and Josh Kail initiated the process to impeach radical left-wing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Philadelphia's record-setting homicide total during Krasner's tenure is the impetus for their impeachment call.
