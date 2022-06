An advertised public hearing regarding the new development of Collier Boulevard Lord’s Way will be held Tuesday morning during the Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting. The master-planned unit development will be on the eastern side of Collier Boulevard and north of Rattlesnake Hammock Road. There will be 690 residential units, an increase from the original proposal of 306, with 76 units listed as affordable. Later in the meeting, the commissioners will hear presentations from the six finalists for county manager. Previous County Manager Mark Isackson suddenly resigned last month and Amy Patterson was appointed as acting county manager. Patterson is one of the six finalists under consideration for the position that commissioners hope to name this month.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO