Southeast Polk schools to start learning recovery program for students impacted by COVID

Students in Southeast Polk schools whose learning was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have a new support in place starting next school year.

The school board approved a plan in May to hire learning support recovery teachers who will work with students to fill in learning gaps. The teachers will work with the students to help them pick up the skills and content they may have missed as they were affected by getting sick, family members getting ill, quarantine, school closures and other pandemic situations.

Jo Ellen Latham, director of curriculum and instruction, said students will continue with grade level work while the recovery teachers provide extra support. She said the district has seen drops in learning performance, particularly among younger students who just had their first full school year in person, but that there has been a rebound in the data.

District officials hope that the program will help students get up to speed academically and feel more socially comfortable in school, including younger students who did not have a full year in-person until the 2021-22 school year.

Each elementary school and Spring Creek 6th Grade Center will get one learning recovery teacher, the junior high school will get two and the high school will get three. The positions will last 90 days, and school administrators will have flexibility in how they use those days through May 2024. For example, some schools might wait until initial testing in October is over, while other schools might start right away.

The district will use an estimated $300,000 in federal COVID relief funds to hire the teachers.

"If we see what we're hoping to see and planning to see, then it might be something we'll extend with (federal relief) funds, and it may be something we'll propose for the future as something positive for kids," Latham said. "We'll watch it. We'll look at our data. We'll look at our students' response and see what it might look like in the future."

