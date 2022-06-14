ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Blaming ‘evil’ for mass violence isn’t as simple as it seems – commentary

By Elise Springer
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shixL_0gA83CX200

A visitor pays respects at a memorial created outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo | Eric Gay)

The word “evil” circulates widely in the wake of terrible public violence. The May 24 massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, is a case in point.

Texas state safety official Christopher Olivarez spoke of “ the complete evil of the shooter .” Others expressed their resolve with the same word. “Evil will not win,” the Rev. Tony Grubin told the crowd at a vigil.

Days later, at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Texas, CEO Wayne LaPierre acknowledged the Uvalde victims before arguing against gun control legislation . His reasoning pivoted on the concept of evil: “If we as a nation were capable of legislating evil out of the hearts and minds of criminals who commit these heinous acts, we would have done it long ago.”

Evil is one of the most complex and paradoxical words in the English language. It can galvanize collective action but also lead to collective paralysis, as if the presence of evil can’t be helped. As a philosopher studying moral concepts and their role in communication, I find it essential to scrutinize this word.

The evolution of ‘evil’

Evil wasn’t always paradoxical. In Old English it was simply the common word for bad – for any kind of misfortune, illness, incompetence, or unhappy result. This meaning lingers in phrases such as “choosing the lesser of two evils.”

Starting around 1300, the word bad gradually emerged as the familiar opposite of good. Yet even while bad was becoming common, people continued to encounter the word evil in older written works, and speech influenced by these works. Translations of the Bible and Anglo-Saxon classic literature surely shaped how the concept of evil came to seem larger than life, and spiritually loaded. Some things seem too bad for the word bad. But what, exactly, does evil mean?

Many people would answer that they know evil when they see it – or when they feel it. If there’s any good occasion for using the word, surely a planned massacre of vulnerable children seems an uncontroversial case. Still, this commonsense approach doesn’t shed much light on how the idea of evil influences public attitudes.

One philosophical approach – pragmatism – may be helpful here, since it focuses on how words do things, rather than on how they should be defined. People who use the word evil are doing something: sending a clear signal about their own attitude. They are not interested in excuses, justifications, or coming to some kind of shared understanding. In this pragmatic sense, the word evil has something in common with guns: It’s an extreme tool, and users require utter confidence in their own judgment. When the word evil is summoned to the scene, curiosity and complexity go quiet. It’s the high noon of a moral standoff.

As with reaching for guns, however, resorting to the word evil can backfire. This is because there are two deep tensions embedded in the concept.

Inner or outer?

First, there’s still some confusion about whether to locate evil out in the world, or within the human heart. In its archaic sense, evil could include entirely natural causes of great suffering. The Lisbon earthquake and tsunami of 1755 is an infamous example. Tens of thousands of people died agonizing deaths, and thinkers throughout Europe debated how a good God could allow such terrible things . The French philosopher Voltaire concluded, “ evil stalks the land .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRGXm_0gA83CX200

An 18th-century engraving depicts the destruction of Lisbon, Portugal, by an earthquake and tidal wave in 1755. (Universal History Archive | Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At the opposite extreme, many Christian thinkers – and some classical Greek and Roman ones – treat evil as entirely distinct from worldly events. The 18th-century German philosopher Immanuel Kant, for example, defines evil as an inner moral failure, which might lurk behind even the most acceptable-looking acts. Given his faith that innocent victims would go to heaven, Kant did not focus moral concern on the fact that their lives were made shorter. Rather, he argued murder was terrible because it was the expression of a morally forbidden choice.

Most people today would reject both of these simple views and focus instead on the connection of inner and outer, where human choices result in real-world atrocities.

Yet the purely inner view casts new light on LaPierre’s argument, that legislation is powerless to prevent evil. If evil were strictly an interior, spiritual problem, then it could be effectively tackled only at its source. Preventing that evil from erupting into public view would be like masking the symptoms of a disease rather than treating its cause.

The paradox of blame

There is a second major tension embedded in how the word evil works: evil both does and does not call for blame.

On one hand, evil seems inherently and profoundly blameworthy; evildoers are assumed to be responsible for their evil. It’s constructive to blame people, however, when blame helps to hold them responsible . Unfortunately, that important role is undermined when the target of blame is “evil.”

Philosopher Gary Watson helps illuminate this paradox in his essay “ Responsibility and the Limits of Evil .” Blame involves attempting to hold people responsible as members of a shared “moral community” – a network of social relations in which people share basic norms and push one another to repair moral expectations after they are violated. Taking responsibility, in Watson’s view, involves a kind of competence, an ability to work with others in community.

Evil, however, implies being beyond redemption, “beyond the pale” of this community. Calling someone evil signals a total lack of hope that they could take up the responsibility being assigned to them. And some people do seem to lack the social bonds, skills, and attitudes required for responsibility. Examining the life story of a notorious school shooter, Watson reveals how his potential for belonging to a moral community had been brutally dismantled by chaotic abuse throughout his formative years.

If evil implies such a complete absence of the skills and attitudes required for moral responsibility, then calling people evil – while still holding them morally responsible – is paradoxical.

Compare this with the paradoxical power of the number zero – a quantity that is the absence of quantity. Zero is a powerful concept, but it requires a warning label: “Steer clear of dividing by this number; if you do, your equations are ruined!”

The English word evil is powerful, no doubt. Yet the power of the concept turns out to be driven by turbulence below the surface. Laying blame on evil can bring this turbulence to the surface in surprising ways.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

The post Blaming ‘evil’ for mass violence isn’t as simple as it seems – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

It’s the guns – commentary

Of course it’s the guns.  At this point, no honest person with functioning eyes or ears can even make a respectable argument that the primary factor in the United States’ horrific gun violence problem is anything other than guns. Look at all – and I mean all –of our peer countries. As so many people […] The post It’s the guns – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

How NRA evolved from backing 1934 ban on machine guns to where it is now – commentary

The mass shootings at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days apart, are stirring the now-familiar national debate over guns seen after the tragic 2012 and 2018 school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida. Inevitably, if also understandably, many Americans are blaming the National Rifle Association […] The post How NRA evolved from backing 1934 ban on machine guns to where it is now – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children.  “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Hampshire Bulletin

Courts aren’t ready to confront the legal quagmire of DNA theft – commentary

Every so often stories of genetic theft, or extreme precautions taken to avoid it, make headline news. So it was with a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting at opposite ends of a very long table after Macron declined to take a Russian PCR COVID-19 test. Many speculated that […] The post Courts aren’t ready to confront the legal quagmire of DNA theft – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Firearm stocks spike as investors dismiss chance of tightening gun laws – commentary

The day after an armed 18-year-old entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 children and two teachers, the share prices of gun and weapons manufacturers jumped. A week on, and the market rally of gun stocks following the latest mass shooting hasn’t subsided. As of the close of trading on […] The post Firearm stocks spike as investors dismiss chance of tightening gun laws – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

After Uvalde shooting, little chance of new gun laws in New Hampshire

This story was updated June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. to correct the spelling of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington’s name. Two days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the topic of gun control came to the New Hampshire House. The conversation was brief.  Rep. Debra Altschiller, a Stratham Democrat, […] The post After Uvalde shooting, little chance of new gun laws in New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
New Hampshire Bulletin

Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Content Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions related to gun violence.  WASHINGTON – A fourth grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were murdered told lawmakers Wednesday that she is afraid to go back to school. “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said in […] The post Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Immanuel Kant
Person
Wayne Lapierre
Person
Voltaire
Person
Gary Watson
New Hampshire Bulletin

COVID in Black and white: A Juneteenth reflection – commentary

“When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We’ve known this old adage for years but never before did it strike so close to home as it did last month when COVID finally caught up with our interracial family. First, a little background. Since the global pandemic began in March of 2020, my […] The post COVID in Black and white: A Juneteenth reflection – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Planet Hunger: Inside the Global Food Crisis

Click here to read the full article. Without enough food, there is only hunger, chaos, and violence. Russian President Vladimir Putin not only knows this better than anyone, he has also weaponized it. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he has deliberately disrupted the country’s wheat supply, triggering a global food crisis. Ukraine is the sixth-largest exporter of wheat in the world, and — by blockading Ukrainian ports, blowing up rail lines, stealing grain, and killing farmers — Putin has effectively taken about 20 million tons of wheat off the market. Global wheat production is about 850 million tons, so...
ADVOCACY
New Hampshire Bulletin

3-Minute Civics: Was the ‘Great Compromise’ great?

When the Constitution was being created, there were several major disputes that needed to be worked out. One of them was about how people and states would be represented in the new government. Under the existing government at that time, the Articles of Confederation, each state had equal voting power: one state, one vote. James […] The post 3-Minute Civics: Was the ‘Great Compromise’ great? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘I want to be buried with my brothers and sisters who served’

Cheryl LeBlanc buried her husband, Dave, at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Thursday, grateful he’s aside thousands of other men and women who served their country. Two weeks ago, LeBlanc would have been turned away because federal cemetery rules didn’t recognize her husband’s National Guard service. “I know the difference between active duty and guardsmen,” […] The post ‘I want to be buried with my brothers and sisters who served’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BOSCAWEN, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
830
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy